Arrest made following Walmart shoplifting incident

A Robbins man attempted to use a receipt from an auto parts store to prove to Walmart employees that the merchandise he was attempting to take from the store was paid for. They didn’t buy it, and now he’s in jail.

That’s according to a warrant filed by Oneida Police Department officers following an alleged shoplifting incident at the store on Saturday.

Gregory L. Brown Jr. was arrested shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday evening after fleeing the store. According to warrants, he had been stopped and questioned by Walmart loss prevention personnel, but had fled the store and entered his vehicle just as Oneida Police Department officers were arriving on scene.

As OPD Officer Tony Jones entered the parking lot, Walmart employees pointed out Brown’s vehicle, which Jones pursued from Claude Terry Drive to Cooper’s Auto Mart on Alberta Street, where Brown stopped.

After Jones detained Brown, he learned that Brown’s license had been revoked for a DUI. Jones wrote that he was also aware that Brown had been banned from Walmart after a shoplifting incident earlier in the year. That theft incident was also investigated by Jones.

According to Jones, surveillance video from Walmart showed Brown walking through the store and taking a sub woofer, combo drill, impact gun and spotlight, then pull out a receipt from Advance Auto Parts in an effort to prove to loss prevention personnel at the exit that he had paid for those items.

The total value of the items alleged to have been stolen was $197.94.

Brown was charged with driving on a revoked license, criminal trespass and theft.

Frequently jailed man charged with burglary: An Oneida man who frequently has run-ins with cops was jailed again on Saturday after allegedly burglarizing vehicles near his Verdun home.

Teddy Scott Norris, a mentally-disturbed resident of Edgewood Estates off Verdun Road, was arrested around 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening after being spotted going through vehicles on O&W Road.

When OPD Officer Tony Jones arrived on scene, he encountered Norris, who allegedly told Jones he had been in a vehicle on O&W Road but denied being in a vehicle on Verdun Road.

Witnesses told police that they watched Norris go through a construction truck, taking gloves and a gasoline container from the vehicle before pouring the gas from the container on the grass along O&W Road.

Norris, who is frequently arrested on a variety of criminal offenses, was charged with burglary.

Fugitive nabbed in Oneida: An Oneida man wanted in Kentucky was arrested on Thursday, following an incident at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Jason E. Laxton, 41, of Oneida, was arrested by OPD Officer Zachary Strunk, and faces a charge of being a fugitive from justice in Oneida, in addition to the charges he faces in Kentucky.

Strunk had been dispatched to the hospital to collect drug paraphernalia that hospital personnel had removed from a patient. According to a warrant, a nurse at the hospital provided the name of the patient to Strunk. While contacting dispatchers to confirm the patient’s date of birth, Strunk learned that Laxton was wanted in Kentucky for walking away from home arrest on Oct. 18.

Laxton was also wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for an outstanding warrant for revocation of sentence.