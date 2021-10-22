TBI investigates officer-involved shooting on Caryville Mountain

CARYVILLE — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is probing an officer-involved shooting that left one suspect dead and another hospitalized Thursday evening.

The incident involved the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Caryville Police Department and Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

It all began with a robbery that was reported just after 7 p.m., reportedly at the Walmart in Jacksboro. Area law enforcement officers were told to be on the lookout for the car that the suspects fled in.

Shortly thereafter, Caryville and Campbell County officers spotted the vehicle in Caryville. According to the TBI, they attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop.

Police pursued the vehicle onto Interstate 75. At Mile Marker 137, on Caryville Mountain, the driver crashed into several vehicles — including a THP cruiser — that were stopped in the construction zone. The THP cruiser was parked behind a disabled vehicle.

As officers attempted to take the man into custody, the “situation escalated,” according to the TBI, and the trooper, a Caryville officer and a Campbell County officer all fired shots, striking the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman in the vehicle was also injured, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

None of the officers were injured.

Although not reported by the TBI, it was separately reported by other sources that the suspect was armed when the incident occurred.

The office of District Attorney General Jared Effler requested the TBI’s independent investigation, as a matter of routine procedure.

In a release, the TBI said its agents will work to “independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews.”