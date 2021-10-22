- Advertisement -
Home News Region/State TBI investigates officer-involved shooting on Caryville Mountain
NewsRegion/State
Updated:

TBI investigates officer-involved shooting on Caryville Mountain

By Independent Herald

CARYVILLE — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is probing an officer-involved shooting that left one suspect dead and another hospitalized Thursday evening.

The incident involved the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Caryville Police Department and Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

It all began with a robbery that was reported just after 7 p.m., reportedly at the Walmart in Jacksboro. Area law enforcement officers were told to be on the lookout for the car that the suspects fled in.

Shortly thereafter, Caryville and Campbell County officers spotted the vehicle in Caryville. According to the TBI, they attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop.

- Advertisement -

Police pursued the vehicle onto Interstate 75. At Mile Marker 137, on Caryville Mountain, the driver crashed into several vehicles — including a THP cruiser — that were stopped in the construction zone. The THP cruiser was parked behind a disabled vehicle.

As officers attempted to take the man into custody, the “situation escalated,” according to the TBI, and the trooper, a Caryville officer and a Campbell County officer all fired shots, striking the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman in the vehicle was also injured, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

None of the officers were injured.

Although not reported by the TBI, it was separately reported by other sources that the suspect was armed when the incident occurred.

The office of District Attorney General Jared Effler requested the TBI’s independent investigation, as a matter of routine procedure.

In a release, the TBI said its agents will work to “independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews.”

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Local News

Want to be scared? Outbreak on Main has become one of Tennessee’s top haunts

Independent Herald - 0
You might say there’s a little Mountville, Pa. in Oneida during the Halloween season. That’s not entirely true, but it was Mountville — or, more...
Read more
Local News

S.T.A.N.D. recognizes Red Ribbon Week

Independent Herald - 0
Each year, on October 23-31, individuals, schools, and communities across the United States show their commitment to a healthy, drug-free lifestyle by wearing or...
Read more
Region/State

TBI investigates officer-involved shooting on Caryville Mountain

Independent Herald - 0
CARYVILLE — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is probing an officer-involved shooting that left one suspect dead and another hospitalized Thursday evening. The incident involved...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida claims region title with win over Cumberland Gap

Independent Herald - 0
A thick fog settled across Jane Terry Hoffman Field Thursday evening, and from it emerged Kamryn Kennedy with what might have been the best...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Related Stories

Region/State

Knoxville hospitals team up to urge covid vaccinations

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — Several Knoxville-area hospitals issued a joint statement on Wednesday encouraging East Tennesseans to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Together, the medical centers urged vaccination...
Read more
Region/State

Pickett State Park awarded for facilities management

Independent Herald - 0
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has named Pickett CCC Memorial State Park in Jamestown its top park in the state for...
Read more
Region/State

More Tennesseans than ever died of drug overdoses in the past year

Independent Herald - 0
Tennessee marked International Overdose Awareness Day on Monday by pointing out that more people than ever died from a drug overdose in the past...
Read more
Region/State

UT Medical Center plans stand-alone emergency department in Jamestown

Independent Herald - 0
JAMESTOWN — The University of Tennessee Medical Center will soon open a stand-alone emergency department here. UTMC announced late Wednesday that it has received a...
Read more
Region/State

Former Fentress finance official sentenced to 12 years in prison

Independent Herald - 0
JAMESTOWN — Former Fentress County Deputy Finance Director Kellye Rhea Crabtree was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Monday. Criminal Court Judge Shayne Sexton...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Football: Fulton uses rushing game, stingy defense to rout Scott

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The good: Scott High did not have a turnover and was penalized just twice for 10 yards in Friday’s region game against...
Read more

S.T.A.N.D. recognizes Red Ribbon Week

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Each year, on October 23-31, individuals, schools, and communities across the United States show their commitment to a healthy, drug-free lifestyle by wearing or...
Read more

Obituary: Shirley Smith West, 83

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Shirley Smith West, of Oneida, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 at Oneida Nursing & Rehab Center. She was 83. Life: Born March 28,...
Read more

Latest News

Want to be scared? Outbreak on Main has become one of Tennessee’s top haunts

Local News Independent Herald - 0
You might say there’s a little Mountville, Pa. in Oneida during the Halloween season. That’s not entirely true, but it was Mountville — or, more...
Read more

S.T.A.N.D. recognizes Red Ribbon Week

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Each year, on October 23-31, individuals, schools, and communities across the United States show their commitment to a healthy, drug-free lifestyle by wearing or...
Read more

TBI investigates officer-involved shooting on Caryville Mountain

Region/State Independent Herald - 0
CARYVILLE — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is probing an officer-involved shooting that left one suspect dead and another hospitalized Thursday evening. The incident involved...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN