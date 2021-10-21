- Advertisement -
Updated:

Pedestrian struck and killed while walking on U.S. 27 in Oneida

By Independent Herald

A Georgia woman was struck and killed while walking on Alberta Street in north Oneida Monday evening, Oct. 18.

According to a report filed by Oneida Police Department, the victim was identified as Kailah Nerli, 33, of Cummings, Ga. Reportedly, Nerli had been staying at a residence in McCreary County.

Reports indicate that Nerli was walking north on U.S. 27, inside the white line, when she was struck by a 56-year-old driver from Anderson County.

The driver phoned police to say that he had struck an unknown object. As Oneida Police Department Officer Tony Jones was en route to the scene, a third party phoned police to say that a woman had been found lying on the side of the road.

Jones arrived on scene to find Nerli lying about 320 feet from the shoulder of the highway in the parking lot of Oneida Equipment Co., according to his report. She had a faint pulse, and Jones began CPR, which he continued until EMS arrived on the scene.

Paramedics placed Nerli on a gurney and continued CPR while loading her into the ambulance. However, she was pronounced dead at Big South Fork Medical Center.

The vehicle that struck Nerli was located about 250 yards further north on U.S. 27, still partially in the roadway. The driver, described by Jones as “very distraught,” was not sure if he had hit someone or an animal.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted OPD with the investigation. Using video surveillance, officers determined that Nerli was walking inside the northbound lane of the highway, nearly three feet inside the fog line. They were able to determine her location by scuff marks left from her shoes, which were knocked off by the collision.

The driver of the vehicle was determined to not be at fault, according to OPD Chief of Police Darryl Laxton. Jones’ report indicated that police do not believe alcohol or narcotics played a role in the accident on the driver’s behalf.

According to an obituary, Nerli was from Boise, Idaho, and was a mother of seven.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

