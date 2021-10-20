- Advertisement -
These are the roads the Scott County Road Department plans to pave

By Independent Herald

HUNTSVILLE — Scott County Road Superintendent Kelvin King on Wednesday provided to the Independent Herald a list of roads that he proposes to pave if he is successful in obtaining a $10 million loan that he has requested County Commission to approve.

The list was earlier provided to county commissioners, who are debating King’s request and are set to vote on it on Nov. 15.

Under King’s plan, the roads would be paved between March 2022 and March 2024. He is proposing to borrow $10 million on a 20-year note, which would include just over $3 million in interest over the course of the loan.

King told commissioners at a public hearing on Monday that all roads would be paved with “hot mix” asphalt.

Together, the roads total 136 miles, though King said that he may have to drop a few roads from the list if oil prices continue to rise.

Among the roads proposed by King to be paved, by district:

First District (Fairview)
Jeffers Road
Sugar Grove Road
Ikey Duncan Road
Honeycutt Road
Jeffers Bond Lane
Winona Road
Cordell Road
Byrgess Creek Road
Bull Creek Road
Church Road
Floyd Jeffers Road
Buffalo Road
Bond Lane
Bond Circle
Moffit Lane
Walker Road
Rockhouse Road
Kenny Road
Day Lane
Jakes Branch Road
Mill Branch Road
Smokey Creek Road

Second District (Robbins/Elgin)
Low Gap Road
Ridge Road
Wolf Creek Road
Coal Hill Road
Campground Road
Jurgins Road
Thompson Lane
Chicken Bristle Road
C.E. Todd Road
Nydeck Road

Third District (Huntsville/Paint Rock)
Brooks Gap Road
Butler Lane
Champ West Lane
Clayton Drive
Melinda Drive
Mine Rock Road
Oak Cliff Drive
Old Brimstone Road
Old Buffalo Road
Phillips Flats Road
River Road
Walnut Lane
West Creek Road
Roy Lee Phillips Road
Samuel Cross Road
Sexton Lane
Newport Trail Road
Strawberry Flats Road
Tree Top Lane

Fourth District (Helenwood)
A.G. Kidd Lane
Ball Park Road
Betty Jane Lane
Bill Green Lane
Braney Road
Douglas Lane
Duvall Lane
Phillips Cemetery Road
Fire Hall Drive
Firefly Lane
Judd Pemberton Lane
Keeton Lane
Lawson Lane
Patterson Lane
Letner Lane
Letner Road
Marcum Cemetery Road
Megan Drive
Newport Lane
Oak Mont Road
John Long Road
Rose Lane
Scotty Carson Road
Simpson Road
Laurel View Lane
Windsong Drive
Marcum Road
Big Springs Lane
Big Springs Road
Gibson Lane
Old County Garage Road
Cotton Cemetery Road
Goodman Lane
Cecil Cemetery Road
Lonesome Dove Road
Captain Call Road

Fifth District (Winfield)
Pleasant Grove Road
Gumfork Road
Trammell Cemetery Road
Pine Hill Road
Buffalo Road
Alderville Road
Adkins Trail Road
Hicks Road
Little Lane
Acmon Abbott Road
Abbott Road
Westwood Lane
Stanley Marlow Lane
Joe Duncan Road
Duncan Branch Road
Smith Creek Road
Elwood Ellis Lane

Sixth District (Oneida)
Coffey Lane
Cash Smith Road
White Lane
Grape Rough Road
Fed Phillips Road
Forest Lane
Atomic Lane
Slaven Lane
Summit Drive
Grand Pappy Lane
Marcum Road
Kings Drive

Seventh District (West Oneida)
Marion Marcum Road
Milford Lane
Upper O&W Road
Renz Hollow Road
Rob Watson Road
Shotoff Cliff Road
Station Camp Road
Toomey Road
W.H. Burke Road
Walter Thomas Road
Bud West Road
Foster Cross Road
Grave Hill Road
John Smith Road
Bear Hollow Road
Cliff Terry Road
Forest Lane
Atomic Lane
Clay Boyatt Road
Locust Lane
Willie Boyatt Road
Ovia Litton Lane
Blevins Loop Road
Williams Creek Road

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
