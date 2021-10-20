These are the roads the Scott County Road Department plans to pave

HUNTSVILLE — Scott County Road Superintendent Kelvin King on Wednesday provided to the Independent Herald a list of roads that he proposes to pave if he is successful in obtaining a $10 million loan that he has requested County Commission to approve.

The list was earlier provided to county commissioners, who are debating King’s request and are set to vote on it on Nov. 15.

Under King’s plan, the roads would be paved between March 2022 and March 2024. He is proposing to borrow $10 million on a 20-year note, which would include just over $3 million in interest over the course of the loan.

King told commissioners at a public hearing on Monday that all roads would be paved with “hot mix” asphalt.

Together, the roads total 136 miles, though King said that he may have to drop a few roads from the list if oil prices continue to rise.

Among the roads proposed by King to be paved, by district:

First District (Fairview)

Jeffers Road

Sugar Grove Road

Ikey Duncan Road

Honeycutt Road

Jeffers Bond Lane

Winona Road

Cordell Road

Byrgess Creek Road

Bull Creek Road

Church Road

Floyd Jeffers Road

Buffalo Road

Bond Lane

Bond Circle

Moffit Lane

Walker Road

Rockhouse Road

Kenny Road

Day Lane

Jakes Branch Road

Mill Branch Road

Smokey Creek Road

Second District (Robbins/Elgin)

Low Gap Road

Ridge Road

Wolf Creek Road

Coal Hill Road

Campground Road

Jurgins Road

Thompson Lane

Chicken Bristle Road

C.E. Todd Road

Nydeck Road

Third District (Huntsville/Paint Rock)

Brooks Gap Road

Butler Lane

Champ West Lane

Clayton Drive

Melinda Drive

Mine Rock Road

Oak Cliff Drive

Old Brimstone Road

Old Buffalo Road

Phillips Flats Road

River Road

Walnut Lane

West Creek Road

Roy Lee Phillips Road

Samuel Cross Road

Sexton Lane

Newport Trail Road

Strawberry Flats Road

Tree Top Lane

Fourth District (Helenwood)

A.G. Kidd Lane

Ball Park Road

Betty Jane Lane

Bill Green Lane

Braney Road

Douglas Lane

Duvall Lane

Phillips Cemetery Road

Fire Hall Drive

Firefly Lane

Judd Pemberton Lane

Keeton Lane

Lawson Lane

Patterson Lane

Letner Lane

Letner Road

Marcum Cemetery Road

Megan Drive

Newport Lane

Oak Mont Road

John Long Road

Rose Lane

Scotty Carson Road

Simpson Road

Laurel View Lane

Windsong Drive

Marcum Road

Big Springs Lane

Big Springs Road

Gibson Lane

Old County Garage Road

Cotton Cemetery Road

Goodman Lane

Cecil Cemetery Road

Lonesome Dove Road

Captain Call Road

Fifth District (Winfield)

Pleasant Grove Road

Gumfork Road

Trammell Cemetery Road

Pine Hill Road

Buffalo Road

Alderville Road

Adkins Trail Road

Hicks Road

Little Lane

Acmon Abbott Road

Abbott Road

Westwood Lane

Stanley Marlow Lane

Joe Duncan Road

Duncan Branch Road

Smith Creek Road

Elwood Ellis Lane

Sixth District (Oneida)

Coffey Lane

Cash Smith Road

White Lane

Grape Rough Road

Fed Phillips Road

Forest Lane

Atomic Lane

Slaven Lane

Summit Drive

Grand Pappy Lane

Marcum Road

Kings Drive

Seventh District (West Oneida)

Marion Marcum Road

Milford Lane

Upper O&W Road

Renz Hollow Road

Rob Watson Road

Shotoff Cliff Road

Station Camp Road

Toomey Road

W.H. Burke Road

Walter Thomas Road

Bud West Road

Foster Cross Road

Grave Hill Road

John Smith Road

Bear Hollow Road

Cliff Terry Road

Forest Lane

Atomic Lane

Clay Boyatt Road

Locust Lane

Willie Boyatt Road

Ovia Litton Lane

Blevins Loop Road

Williams Creek Road