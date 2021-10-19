- Advertisement -
State health department reports four new covid deaths in Scott County

By Independent Herald

The TN Dept. of Health has reported four new covid-related deaths in Scott County in the past few days, bringing the total number to 58 since the pandemic began.

The Dept. of Health had not reported a new covid death locally since Sept. 13. However, that changed last week when the state health agency reported three covid-related deaths in a single day, and fourth the following day.

There have now been 10 covid-related deaths in Scott County since the latest surge of the virus began in August. Additionally, there have been 14 people hospitalized in that time span.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases of the virus continues to decline in Scott County, though that decline is leveling off. As of Monday, there were 197 active cases of the virus, which was down from 218 a week earlier.

The Dept. of Health reported no new cases of covid in Scott County on Monday for the second time in three days, and had reported only 13 new cases in the last four days combined. But the number of new cases had been up before that. For Monday, Oct. 11, the Dept. of Health reported 64 new cases.

For the week ending Tuesday, the Dept. of Health reported 85 new cases of the virus. That was down from 110 the previous week and 122 the week before that.

However, testing positivity is once again beginning to increase, and was at nearly 20% for the week ending Tuesday. It had dropped to under 10%.

For the seven-day period ending Tuesday, there were only 17 cases of covid among school-aged children in Scott County, or 20% of all new cases during that time span. That’s up somewhat from the previous seven-day period, when cases among school-aged children had dropped to just under 15% of the total.

Statewide, there are now fewer than 1,500 people hospitalized with the virus. A total of 296 people were hospitalized with the virus in East Tennessee.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
