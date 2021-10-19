Honor Roll: Oneida Elementary School

Oneida Elementary School has announced its honors roll from the first nine-week grading period.

Making the first honors roll in fourth grade were Abigail Hamby, Addison Chambers, Aliyah Harness, Colt Phillips, Eli Burress, Grace Bachali, Grayson Barnes, Hudson Culver, Jackson Smith, Kaycee Griffith, Maddox Jeffers, Paizleigh Lowe, Sarah Armstrong and Shayden Lay.

Making the first honors roll in fifth grade were Allison Long, Amira Hamza, Ava-Kate Billingsley, Bentley Ellis, Blakelee Culver, Camden Jones, Danikah Johnson, Davin Blevins, Eli Schmelter, Hannah Kallevig, Jaxon Claiborne, Jaxton Greene, Kameron BLake, Kannon Gazay, Lacey Limburg, Maddie May, Mason Bruce, Raiden Goodman, Sawyer Smith, Tate Shepard, Trisha Reddy and Zeke Orick.

Making the second honors roll in fourth grade were Abram Rector, Alexa West, Ali Hughett, Allie Pemberton, Ava Morrow, Bentlee Chambers, Bryleigh Strunk, Caroline King, Carter Blevins, Collin Hailey, Dylan Vaughn, Evan Buttram, Hailey Marlow, Havyn Chitwood, Jagger Morgan, Jaxton Carroll, Jaycee Perry, Jayilee Coffey, Jon Marian, Kabryn Lewis, Kambel Gazay, Lyla Thompson, Lynlee Russell, Noah Chitwood, Paisley Henson, Rebekah Cruz, Sophia Reagan, Syler Lawson, Taylor Jones and Teagan Blizzard.

Making the second honors roll in fifth grade were Andrew Free, Anna Parton, Ava Daniels, Avian Daniels, Braylyn Sexton, Brody Chambers, Brody West, Brycen King, Courtney Reynolds, Drayden Thompson, Everleigh Duncan, Gage Duncan, Garek Hammock, Gracie Cross, Jayden Gray, Job Kline, Kaden Keeton, Kailey Phillips, Kinley Billingsley, Landon Moore, Liam Falcone, Lucy Sexton, Meredes Davis, Parker Brook, Reagan Free, Sawyer Barnes, Seleia Anderson, Thomas Burress and Will Hamilton.