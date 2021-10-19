- Advertisement -
Home Education Honor Roll: Oneida Elementary School
Education
Updated:

Honor Roll: Oneida Elementary School

By Independent Herald

Oneida Elementary School has announced its honors roll from the first nine-week grading period.

Making the first honors roll in fourth grade were Abigail Hamby, Addison Chambers, Aliyah Harness, Colt Phillips, Eli Burress, Grace Bachali, Grayson Barnes, Hudson Culver, Jackson Smith, Kaycee Griffith, Maddox Jeffers, Paizleigh Lowe, Sarah Armstrong and Shayden Lay.

Making the first honors roll in fifth grade were Allison Long, Amira Hamza, Ava-Kate Billingsley, Bentley Ellis, Blakelee Culver, Camden Jones, Danikah Johnson, Davin Blevins, Eli Schmelter, Hannah Kallevig, Jaxon Claiborne, Jaxton Greene, Kameron BLake, Kannon Gazay, Lacey Limburg, Maddie May, Mason Bruce, Raiden Goodman, Sawyer Smith, Tate Shepard, Trisha Reddy and Zeke Orick.

Making the second honors roll in fourth grade were Abram Rector, Alexa West, Ali Hughett, Allie Pemberton, Ava Morrow, Bentlee Chambers, Bryleigh Strunk, Caroline King, Carter Blevins, Collin Hailey, Dylan Vaughn, Evan Buttram, Hailey Marlow, Havyn Chitwood, Jagger Morgan, Jaxton Carroll, Jaycee Perry, Jayilee Coffey, Jon Marian, Kabryn Lewis, Kambel Gazay, Lyla Thompson, Lynlee Russell, Noah Chitwood, Paisley Henson, Rebekah Cruz, Sophia Reagan, Syler Lawson, Taylor Jones and Teagan Blizzard.

- Advertisement -

Making the second honors roll in fifth grade were Andrew Free, Anna Parton, Ava Daniels, Avian Daniels, Braylyn Sexton, Brody Chambers, Brody West, Brycen King, Courtney Reynolds, Drayden Thompson, Everleigh Duncan, Gage Duncan, Garek Hammock, Gracie Cross, Jayden Gray, Job Kline, Kaden Keeton, Kailey Phillips, Kinley Billingsley, Landon Moore, Liam Falcone, Lucy Sexton, Meredes Davis, Parker Brook, Reagan Free, Sawyer Barnes, Seleia Anderson, Thomas Burress and Will Hamilton.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Local News

The Power of Faith & Sisterhood

Ben Garrett - 0
In June 2014, Valerie Hoffman received the news that every person dreads: Cancer. Almost exactly five years later, her sister, Judy Jones, would receive the...
Read more
Education

Honor Roll: Oneida Elementary School

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida Elementary School has announced its honors roll from the first nine-week grading period. Making the first honors roll in fourth grade were Abigail Hamby,...
Read more
Education

Scott High Scholars Bowl advances to Smart Sixteen

Independent Herald - 0
For a fourth consecutive year, the Scott High School Scholars Bowl team has advanced to the Smart Sixteen round of the East Tennessee PBS...
Read more
Local News

State health department reports four new covid deaths in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health has reported four new covid-related deaths in Scott County in the past few days, bringing the total number to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Related Stories

Education

Scott High Scholars Bowl advances to Smart Sixteen

Independent Herald - 0
For a fourth consecutive year, the Scott High School Scholars Bowl team has advanced to the Smart Sixteen round of the East Tennessee PBS...
Read more
Education

School board hears financial options to build or not to build new gym at Fairview

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Members of the Scott County Board of Education will have to make a decision by the end of the month on whether...
Read more
Education

Archery program coming to Scott County schools

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — When Scott High physical education teacher Jordan Jeffers dropped the arrow from his bow and onto the hardwood floor at Huntsville Middle...
Read more
Education

RSCC at 50: How Scott County became one of college’s first satellite campuses

Independent Herald - 0
“Our future has to be in education. There’s no question about it.” Those were the words of the late W.H. (Bill) Swain as part of...
Read more
Education

Byrdi’s Playground: He saw an opportunity for a playground. Now his coworkers and friends are determined to see it through.

Independent Herald - 0
When Oneida Middle School teacher Houston Byrd died suddenly two weeks before Christmas last year, his coworkers and administrators at OMS were stunned. The...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Football: Fulton uses rushing game, stingy defense to rout Scott

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The good: Scott High did not have a turnover and was penalized just twice for 10 yards in Friday’s region game against...
Read more

Obituary: Mary Rhoden, 76

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Mary Rhoden, of Helenwood, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at the Oneida Nursing & Rehab Center in Oneida. She was 76. Life: Born...
Read more

The Power of Faith & Sisterhood

Local News Ben Garrett - 0
In June 2014, Valerie Hoffman received the news that every person dreads: Cancer. Almost exactly five years later, her sister, Judy Jones, would receive the...
Read more

Latest News

The Power of Faith & Sisterhood

Local News Ben Garrett - 0
In June 2014, Valerie Hoffman received the news that every person dreads: Cancer. Almost exactly five years later, her sister, Judy Jones, would receive the...
Read more

Honor Roll: Oneida Elementary School

Education Independent Herald - 0
Oneida Elementary School has announced its honors roll from the first nine-week grading period. Making the first honors roll in fourth grade were Abigail Hamby,...
Read more

Scott High Scholars Bowl advances to Smart Sixteen

Education Independent Herald - 0
For a fourth consecutive year, the Scott High School Scholars Bowl team has advanced to the Smart Sixteen round of the East Tennessee PBS...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN