Obituary: Hilton Jeffers, 69
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Hilton Jeffers, 69

By Independent Herald

Hilton Jeffers departed this life on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at his home in the Straight Fork community. He was 69.

Life: Born Oct. 18, 1951, Hilton was the son of the late Ova and Maudie Mae Byrd Jeffers. He was a member of the Jakes Branch United Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, daddy, papaw and friend.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Hilton was preceded in death by,
• Brother, Bernard Jeffers;
• Grandparents, Harrison and Linda Jeffers, and Iowa and Nora Byrd;
• Father- and mother-in-law, Edwin and Willene Adkins;
• Brothers-in-law, Charles Wayne Adkins and Jackie Carroll;
• Sisters-in-law, Juanita Goad, Charlotte Richardson, Joanna Carroll and Lucille Adkins.

Survivors: Hilton is survived by,
• His loving wife and caretaker of 47 years, Faye Adkins Jeffers;
• Daughters, Tina Honeycutt of Pioneer, Selena Lowe and husband Eugene, and Regina Sharpe and husband Ricky of Huntsville;
• Brother, Michael Jeffers and wife Tina of Huntsville;
• Brothers-in-law, Eddie Adkins and wife Jackie of Pioneer, Jacky Adkins and wife Anna Mae of Huntsville, and Billy Adkins of Fairview;
• Sisters-in-law, Lenita Jeffers of Chattanooga, Sandra Lay and Tammy Chambers and husband David of Oneida;
• 8 grandchildren, Felicia and Clay Honeycutt, Brandi Harris, Logan, Chase and Chloe Lowe, and Ethan and Hannah Sharpe;
• 7 great-grandchildren, Emma and Conner Greene, Karleigh and Shayleigh Harris, Emmalynn Lowe, and Travis and Waylon Sharpe, all of whom he loved with all his heart;
• Special friend, Daniel “Boone” Byrd;
• Special hospice nurse, Benica “Buffy” Daugherty;
• And many other relatives and friends.

Services: A private family service will be held with Rev. Mike Smithers officiating. Pallbearers will be Clay Honeycutt, Chase Lowe, Ethan Sharpe, Logan Jeffers, Justin Strunk and Caney Minton. Honorary pallbearers will be Logan Lowe and Boone Byrd.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Huntsville.

Independent Herald
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

