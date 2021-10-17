Home Obituaries Obituary: William A. Phillips, 91
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: William A. Phillips, 91

By Independent Herald

William Arthur Phillips Sr., of Conyers, Ga., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. He was 91.

Life: Born Dec. 10, 1929 in Scott County, William was the son of the late General and Flora Phillips. He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from Griffith Laboratories.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his wife, Pearl Phillips; son, William A. Phillips Jr.; sisters, Gertie Phillips and Lenora Foster; and brother, Palm T. Phillips.

Survivors: William is survived by,
• Sons and daughters-in-law, Robert C. Phillips, Michael J. and Florene Phillips, and David C. and Sheila Phillips;
• 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren;
• Sister, Edith Stephens;
• Several nieces and nephews, and other family members and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Phillips family on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 from 11 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at Scot Ward’s Green Meadow Chapel in Conyers, Ga., with Pastor Billy Moss officiating. Interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens.

Obituary presented courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley funeral homes.

