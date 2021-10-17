Obituary: Shirley Smith West, 83

Shirley Smith West, of Oneida, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 at Oneida Nursing & Rehab Center. She was 83.

Life: Born March 28, 1938, Shirley was the daughter of the late Arthur and Ethel Hammock Smith. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Oneida.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, W.O. West Jr., by her brother, Muril Smith, by her sisters-in-law Maxine Kyle and husband Boots and Imogene Smith, and by niece Mary Katherine Sexton.

Survivors: Shirley is survived by,

• Sons, Jeff West and wife Gin of South Carolina, and Mike West and wife Jean of Oneida;

• Grandchildren, Josh West and wife Trish, and Rachel Knight and husband Cameron of Jackson, Oh.;

• Great-grandchildren, Deonna, Elaina and Ethan Huston, Scott Knight, and Meghan and Audrey West;

• Brother, Robert Smith and wife Claudette of Huntsville;

• Sister, Rochelle King and husband David of Oneida;

• Sister-in-law, Sue Smith of Oneida;

• Nephews, Tim Smith, Aaron Smith, Daniel Smith, Brian King, Chris King, Marvin West, Jeremy Sexton, and their families;

• Nieces, Regina Leeds, Pam May, Suzie Gomez, Lucinda Gonzales, and their families;

• Kailyn and Abby Hill, who thought of Shirley as a grandmother;

• Caretakers, Ruby Martin, Eunice Wilson, Joyce Bowling and Margie Mason;

• And other family members and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the West family on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 from 12 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Dr. Doug White and Marvin West officiating. Music will be provided by the First Baptist Church choir. Committal service will follow in the Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tim Smith, Aaron Smith, Daniel Smith, Chris King, Marvin West and Cameron Knight.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.