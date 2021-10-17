Obituary: Shirley Laxton Carson, 85

Shirley June Laxton Carson, of Huntsville, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. She was 85.

Life: Born in Oneida to Loma Wright Laxton and Ohlen Laxton, Shirley grew up in Huntsville, where she was an active member of the First Baptist Church and Garden Club. After graduating from Huntsville High School, she went to work for the law practice of former U.S. Sen. Howard H. Baker Jr., where she met her husband of 62 years, Arzo Carson. After a career working as an executive secretary for the State of Tennessee and Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, she moved back to Huntsville, where she devoted herself to family life and being the world’s best grandmother.

Shirley and Arzo traveled extensively in retirement, hiking large portions of the Appalachian Trail and exploring throughout the U.S. and Canada. She was the heart of a loving family who are blessed with her memory and are looking forward to reuniting with her in heaven.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Shirley was pre-deceased by her sister, Evelyn King.

Survivors: Shirley is survived by,

• Husband, Arzo Carson;

• Daughter Scarlett Wirt of Laurel, Md.;

• Son and daughter-in-law, Jared and Michelle Drinnon Carson of Huntsville;

• Grandson, John Carson of Huntsville and fiance Emily Mays;

• Granddaughter, Merry Carson Lay and husband Hughston of Powell, Tenn.;

• Sister, Anna Ruth Clark of Oneida;

• Many beloved nieces and nephews;

• Special caregivers Jessica Eads and Lisa Bryant.

Services: Funeral arrangements were incomplete as of Sunday and will be announced later.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.