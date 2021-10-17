Obituary: Mary Rhoden, 76

Mary Rhoden, of Helenwood, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at the Oneida Nursing & Rehab Center in Oneida. She was 76.

Life: Born in Elgin, Tenn. on Dec. 23, 1944, Mary was the daughter of the late William and Nola Bowling Sexton. She was of the Baptist faith.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Rhoda was preceded in death by,

• Husband, Richard Wayne Rhoden;

• Brothers, Jimmy, Freddie, Carl, Danny, Albert, Estle and Charles Sexton;

• Sisters, Ethel Jones and Joyce Branim;

• Infant daughter, Mary Renee;

• Sons, Richard James Rhoden and Richard Randolph Roden.

Survivors: Mary is survived by,

• Sons, Richard Shawn Rhoden and Richard Ryan Rhoden and wife Marlanea;

• Grandson, Conner Wayne Rhoden;

• Granddaughters, Ashley Kitchen and husband Charlie, Alexis Rhoden and Nick Gambrel, Autumn Rhoden, Paige Barnes and husband Nathan, and Alisha Rhoden;

• Great-grandsons, Van, Noah, Caleb, Bryson, Keeton and Gage;

• Great-granddaughter, Riley;

• Sister, Debbie Butler and husband George;

• Special friends Naomi Lyons, Faith Lay, LaDonna Hughett and Ronnie Maracle;

• And many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Rhoden family on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 from 1 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Ryan Rhoden officiating. Committal service will follow in the William & Nola Sexton Cemetery in Robbins.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.