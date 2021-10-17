Home Obituaries Obituary: Mary Rhoden, 76
- Advertisement -
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Mary Rhoden, 76

By Independent Herald

Mary Rhoden, of Helenwood, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at the Oneida Nursing & Rehab Center in Oneida. She was 76.

Life: Born in Elgin, Tenn. on Dec. 23, 1944, Mary was the daughter of the late William and Nola Bowling Sexton. She was of the Baptist faith.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Rhoda was preceded in death by,
• Husband, Richard Wayne Rhoden;
• Brothers, Jimmy, Freddie, Carl, Danny, Albert, Estle and Charles Sexton;
• Sisters, Ethel Jones and Joyce Branim;
• Infant daughter, Mary Renee;
• Sons, Richard James Rhoden and Richard Randolph Roden.

Survivors: Mary is survived by,
• Sons, Richard Shawn Rhoden and Richard Ryan Rhoden and wife Marlanea;
• Grandson, Conner Wayne Rhoden;
• Granddaughters, Ashley Kitchen and husband Charlie, Alexis Rhoden and Nick Gambrel, Autumn Rhoden, Paige Barnes and husband Nathan, and Alisha Rhoden;
• Great-grandsons, Van, Noah, Caleb, Bryson, Keeton and Gage;
• Great-granddaughter, Riley;
• Sister, Debbie Butler and husband George;
• Special friends Naomi Lyons, Faith Lay, LaDonna Hughett and Ronnie Maracle;
• And many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Rhoden family on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 from 1 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Ryan Rhoden officiating. Committal service will follow in the William & Nola Sexton Cemetery in Robbins.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Local News

Services being planned for wife of TBI director emeritus Arzo Carson

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Shirley Laxton Carson, the wife of former Scott County district attorney general and TBI director Arzo Carson, died Saturday at her Huntsville...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Shirley Laxton Carson, 85

Independent Herald - 0
Shirley June Laxton Carson, of Huntsville, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. She was 85. Life: Born in Oneida to Loma...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Marilyn Moore Stark, 67

Independent Herald - 0
Marilyn Moore Stark, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center. She was 67. Life: Born April 29,...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Kathy Wilson Morrow, 68

Independent Herald - 0
Kathy Wilson Morrow, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 68. Life:...
Read more

Related Stories

Obituaries

Obituary: Shirley Laxton Carson, 85

Independent Herald - 0
Shirley June Laxton Carson, of Huntsville, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. She was 85. Life: Born in Oneida to Loma...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Marilyn Moore Stark, 67

Independent Herald - 0
Marilyn Moore Stark, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center. She was 67. Life: Born April 29,...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Kathy Wilson Morrow, 68

Independent Herald - 0
Kathy Wilson Morrow, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 68. Life:...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Shirley Smith West, 83

Independent Herald - 0
Shirley Smith West, of Oneida, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 at Oneida Nursing & Rehab Center. She was 83. Life: Born March 28,...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Christina Lazarou, 37

Independent Herald - 0
Christina Monique Lazarou, of Oneida, passed away on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at her home. She was 37. Life: Born Feb. 15, 1984 in Fort...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Chamber of Commerce releases Christmas parade entry application

Local News Independent Herald - 0
It’s officially Christmas parade season in Scott County. The Scott County Chamber of Commerce on Monday released the entry application for its 73rd annual Christmas...
Read more

Obituary: Kathy Wilson Morrow, 68

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Kathy Wilson Morrow, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 68. Life:...
Read more

Soccer: Oneida wins district championship with 5-4 defeat of Cumberland Gap

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
CUMBERLAND GAP — For the fourth time in five years, Oneida hoisted the District 3-A championship trophy here Thursday night, after stunning the home-standing...
Read more

Latest News

Services being planned for wife of TBI director emeritus Arzo Carson

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Shirley Laxton Carson, the wife of former Scott County district attorney general and TBI director Arzo Carson, died Saturday at her Huntsville...
Read more

Obituary: Shirley Laxton Carson, 85

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Shirley June Laxton Carson, of Huntsville, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. She was 85. Life: Born in Oneida to Loma...
Read more

Obituary: Marilyn Moore Stark, 67

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Marilyn Moore Stark, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center. She was 67. Life: Born April 29,...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN