Obituary: Mary Rhoden, 76

Mary Rhoden, of Helenwood, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at the Oneida Nursing & Rehab Center in Oneida. She was 76.
Life: Born in Elgin, Tenn. on Dec. 23, 1944, Mary was the daughter of the late William and Nola Bowling Sexton. She was of the Baptist faith.
Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Rhoda was preceded in death by,
• Husband, Richard Wayne Rhoden;
• Brothers, Jimmy, Freddie, Carl, Danny, Albert, Estle and Charles Sexton;
• Sisters, Ethel Jones and Joyce Branim;
• Infant daughter, Mary Renee;
• Sons, Richard James Rhoden and Richard Randolph Roden.
Survivors: Mary is survived by,
• Sons, Richard Shawn Rhoden and Richard Ryan Rhoden and wife Marlanea;
• Grandson, Conner Wayne Rhoden;
• Granddaughters, Ashley Kitchen and husband Charlie, Alexis Rhoden and Nick Gambrel, Autumn Rhoden, Paige Barnes and husband Nathan, and Alisha Rhoden;
• Great-grandsons, Van, Noah, Caleb, Bryson, Keeton and Gage;
• Great-granddaughter, Riley;
• Sister, Debbie Butler and husband George;
• Special friends Naomi Lyons, Faith Lay, LaDonna Hughett and Ronnie Maracle;
• And many other relatives and friends.
Services: Friends may visit with the Rhoden family on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 from 1 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Ryan Rhoden officiating. Committal service will follow in the William & Nola Sexton Cemetery in Robbins.
Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.