Obituary: Marilyn Moore Stark, 67

Marilyn Moore Stark, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center. She was 67.
Life: Born April 29, 1954, Marilyn was the daughter of the late Curtis Moore and Georgia Richardson and James.
Survivors: Marilyn is survived by,
• Son, Lewis McLendon;
• Daughter, Audrey Monhollen;
• Grandchildren, Noah McLendon, Cierra Nunez, Andrew Nunez, Ryan Holder and Ripley McLendon;
• Great-grandchildren, Aliahna Nunez, Kingston Nunez, Lewis McLendon IV, Aerielle McLendon, Rylan Holder and Hollis Holder;
• And many other relatives and friends.
Services: Marilyn’s request was cremation.
Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.