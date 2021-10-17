Obituary: Marilyn Moore Stark, 67

Marilyn Moore Stark, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center. She was 67.

Life: Born April 29, 1954, Marilyn was the daughter of the late Curtis Moore and Georgia Richardson and James.

Survivors: Marilyn is survived by,

• Son, Lewis McLendon;

• Daughter, Audrey Monhollen;

• Grandchildren, Noah McLendon, Cierra Nunez, Andrew Nunez, Ryan Holder and Ripley McLendon;

• Great-grandchildren, Aliahna Nunez, Kingston Nunez, Lewis McLendon IV, Aerielle McLendon, Rylan Holder and Hollis Holder;

• And many other relatives and friends.

Services: Marilyn’s request was cremation.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.