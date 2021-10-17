Home Obituaries Obituary: Marilyn Moore Stark, 67
- Advertisement -
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Marilyn Moore Stark, 67

By Independent Herald

Marilyn Moore Stark, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center. She was 67.

Life: Born April 29, 1954, Marilyn was the daughter of the late Curtis Moore and Georgia Richardson and James.

Survivors: Marilyn is survived by,
• Son, Lewis McLendon;
• Daughter, Audrey Monhollen;
• Grandchildren, Noah McLendon, Cierra Nunez, Andrew Nunez, Ryan Holder and Ripley McLendon;
• Great-grandchildren, Aliahna Nunez, Kingston Nunez, Lewis McLendon IV, Aerielle McLendon, Rylan Holder and Hollis Holder;
• And many other relatives and friends.

Services: Marilyn’s request was cremation.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Local News

Services being planned for wife of TBI director emeritus Arzo Carson

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Shirley Laxton Carson, the wife of former Scott County district attorney general and TBI director Arzo Carson, died Saturday at her Huntsville...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Shirley Laxton Carson, 85

Independent Herald - 0
Shirley June Laxton Carson, of Huntsville, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. She was 85. Life: Born in Oneida to Loma...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Marilyn Moore Stark, 67

Independent Herald - 0
Marilyn Moore Stark, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center. She was 67. Life: Born April 29,...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Kathy Wilson Morrow, 68

Independent Herald - 0
Kathy Wilson Morrow, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 68. Life:...
Read more

Related Stories

Obituaries

Obituary: Shirley Laxton Carson, 85

Independent Herald - 0
Shirley June Laxton Carson, of Huntsville, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. She was 85. Life: Born in Oneida to Loma...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Kathy Wilson Morrow, 68

Independent Herald - 0
Kathy Wilson Morrow, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 68. Life:...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Mary Rhoden, 76

Independent Herald - 0
Mary Rhoden, of Helenwood, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at the Oneida Nursing & Rehab Center in Oneida. She was 76. Life: Born...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Shirley Smith West, 83

Independent Herald - 0
Shirley Smith West, of Oneida, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 at Oneida Nursing & Rehab Center. She was 83. Life: Born March 28,...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Christina Lazarou, 37

Independent Herald - 0
Christina Monique Lazarou, of Oneida, passed away on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at her home. She was 37. Life: Born Feb. 15, 1984 in Fort...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Soccer: Scott High’s season ends with loss to Kingston

Scott Independent Herald - 0
KINGSTON — When Scott High and Kingston met on the east shoreline of Watts Bar Lake early in the regular season, the Yellow Jackets...
Read more

Services being planned for wife of TBI director emeritus Arzo Carson

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Shirley Laxton Carson, the wife of former Scott County district attorney general and TBI director Arzo Carson, died Saturday at her Huntsville...
Read more

Obituary: Shirley Laxton Carson, 85

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Shirley June Laxton Carson, of Huntsville, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. She was 85. Life: Born in Oneida to Loma...
Read more

Latest News

Services being planned for wife of TBI director emeritus Arzo Carson

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Shirley Laxton Carson, the wife of former Scott County district attorney general and TBI director Arzo Carson, died Saturday at her Huntsville...
Read more

Obituary: Shirley Laxton Carson, 85

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Shirley June Laxton Carson, of Huntsville, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. She was 85. Life: Born in Oneida to Loma...
Read more

Obituary: Marilyn Moore Stark, 67

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Marilyn Moore Stark, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center. She was 67. Life: Born April 29,...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN