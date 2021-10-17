Home Obituaries Obituary: Kathy Wilson Morrow, 68
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Kathy Wilson Morrow, 68

By Independent Herald

Kathy Wilson Morrow, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 68.

Life: Born on May 2, 1953 in Oneida, Kathy was the daughter of the late John Raymond and Ona Louise Jeffers Wilson. She was a member of Pentecost Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her sister, Sheila Faye Wilson, and her brother, Michael Ray Wilson.

Survivors: Kathy is survived by,
• Children, Jonathan Brian Wilson and wife Lora, Tonya Wilson, Jeremy Morrow and wife Audi, Donika Morrow, and Blake Morrow;
• Grandchildren, Mequilla Wilson Yount and husband Kevin, Jonathan Wilson and wife Selena, Damien West, Leah Terry, Abram Terry, Jasmine Morrow and husband Ian Stinson, Joshua Morrow, Jayden Morrow and Ian Koth;
• Great-grandchildren, Patrick and Charlie West, and Haven Grace Wilson;
• Brothers, Ricky Wilson and Keith Wilson;
• And many other relatives and friends.

Services: A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Kathy’s request was cremation.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

