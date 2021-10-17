Obituary: Kathy Wilson Morrow, 68

Kathy Wilson Morrow, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 68.

Life: Born on May 2, 1953 in Oneida, Kathy was the daughter of the late John Raymond and Ona Louise Jeffers Wilson. She was a member of Pentecost Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her sister, Sheila Faye Wilson, and her brother, Michael Ray Wilson.

Survivors: Kathy is survived by,

• Children, Jonathan Brian Wilson and wife Lora, Tonya Wilson, Jeremy Morrow and wife Audi, Donika Morrow, and Blake Morrow;

• Grandchildren, Mequilla Wilson Yount and husband Kevin, Jonathan Wilson and wife Selena, Damien West, Leah Terry, Abram Terry, Jasmine Morrow and husband Ian Stinson, Joshua Morrow, Jayden Morrow and Ian Koth;

• Great-grandchildren, Patrick and Charlie West, and Haven Grace Wilson;

• Brothers, Ricky Wilson and Keith Wilson;

• And many other relatives and friends.

Services: A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Kathy’s request was cremation.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.