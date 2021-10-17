Obituary: Judy Lawson, 65

Judy Rose Lawson, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She was 65.

Life: Born July 2, 1956, Judy was the daughter of James Robert Lawson and the late Betty Rose Lloyd Lawson. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Ray Lawson.

Survivors: Judy is survived by,

• Son, Robert Wade Carson and wife Angela;

• Daughter, Elisha Phillips;

• Grandchildren, Amber Carson, Mena Lawson, Raven Carson, Gabriel Carson, Aldon Phillips and Journey Phillips;

• Father, James Robert Lawson;

• Stepmother, Sarah Lawson;

• Sisters, Carrie Lou Kirby and Terry Gibson, Sarah Jane Carson and husband Carl, and Karen Hammock and husband Claude;

• Brother, Benny Joe Lawson and wife Barbara;

• Nieces, Bobby Joe Lawson, JoAnne Foster, Betty Jo Reed, Josette Lawson, Carlessa Carson, Jessica Duncan, Katrina Hammock and Megan Beets;

• Nephews, Tracy Lawson, Eric Lawson, Aaron Ross and Johnathan Hammock;

• And many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the lawson family on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 from 1 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Carlie Duncan officiating. Committal service will follow in the Lawson Family Cemetery in Huntsville.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.