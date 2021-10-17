Obituary: Christina Lazarou, 37

Christina Monique Lazarou, of Oneida, passed away on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at her home. She was 37.

Life: Born Feb. 15, 1984 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Christina was the daughter of Jeff Lazarou and Monica Ross Vogelsang. She had a heart of gold. She loved Aaron, Arianna and all her family members and friends. She tried her best to rescue every animal she saw stranded. She hated to see an animal suffering or starving. She would carry dog food or leftovers in her car and give it to them. She loved and accepted Jesus as her savior and she loved the world.

Preceded in death: Christina was preceded in death by her papou, William Lazarou; grandmother, Margaret Ross; granny, Margaret Moran; aunt, Joan Moran; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Survivors: Christina is survived by,

• Her fiance, Aaron Lawson;

• Daughter, Arianna Sophia Hope Lawson;

• Yia Yia, Elizabeth Lazarou;

• Stepchildren, Ashlynn and Conner Lawson;

• Father, Jeffery Lazarou;

• Mother, Monica Vogelsang and husband Brant;

• Brother, Nicholaus Lazarou;

• Aunts and uncles, Harry and Joann Lazarou, Marge and Bill Mann, Dott and Gail Brewbaker, and Rich Ross;

• Annette Lawson, Mitchell Lawson, Michelle and JC Massengale, Pam and Rick Schilke, Benton and Bernadine Lawson, and many cousins and other relatives and true friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Lazarou family on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 from 2 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 3 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Dennis Falasco officiating. A private inurnment service will be held at the Norma Church Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.