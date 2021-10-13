- Advertisement -
Home Blogs Eye to the Sky Update: Major (if short lived) cool-down on the way
BlogsEye to the SkyWeather
Updated:

Update: Major (if short lived) cool-down on the way

By Ben Garrett

It’s been unusually hot for October this year. The average temperature, so far, has been a whopping 8 degrees above normal.

But that’s going to change — at least temporarily — this weekend, as a major cold front moves through the region.

Rain is in the forecast for Friday night and early Saturday, which will be followed by a spectacular autumn weekend, and we could see temperatures drop into the 30s for the first time this season. This is the kind of weekend that helps accelerate fall colors, which are running behind schedule.

The rain: First, let’s talk about the rain potential because it could prove to be an aggravation for Friday night’s high school football games. There will be a chance for scattered showers by right about kickoff time on Friday, though the main line of showers (and, potentially, thunderstorms) associated with the cold front will still be well back to the west. That line will slowly move across the state — and weaken — as the night progresses, likely reaching the Cumberland Plateau between midnight and daybreak. That timeline will be fine-tuned over the next 24 hours or so.

- Advertisement -

We aren’t going to see much rain from this cold front, which will be relatively moisture-starved, as cold fronts go. The NAM model is showing less than a quarter of an inch of rain for us here on the plateau as the main line of precipitation weakens. The GFS is showing slightly more than that, and the ECMWF is showing slightly more than the GFS. But the major models all agree on less than half an inch of total rainfall for the northern plateau region.

The temps: Temperatures will easily be the biggest story from this weather-maker. We’ve been extremely warm for the past 10 days or so, with temps in or near the 80s. So a cool-down is going to be a bit of a shock to the system, making it seem chillier than it actually is.

We’re unlikely to climb far into the 60s on Saturday. There will be a northwest breeze all day behind the cold front, and we’ll struggle to warm up very much with that initial push of cold air penetrating the region. The National Weather Service is currently forecasting a high of 61° for Oneida. That’s about 20 degrees cooler than we’ll be today!

Both the GFS and ECMWF models are even slightly cooler than the forecast, showing much of the northern plateau region struggling to get out of the 50s during the day on Saturday.

Then we’ll see temperatures rapidly fall into the 40s after sunset Saturday evening, and that’s when we could see our first taste of 30s this season. We came very close to seeing 30s back in late September; we officially bottomed out at 40° on Sept. 25. But our coolest temperature for October has been a ridiculously warm 54°.

The NWS office in Nashville mentions in its morning forecast discussion that some upper 30s are possible along the plateau Saturday night. The GFS model has us hitting 39°, while the ECMWF is several degrees warmer. Either way, it’s going to be jacket weather Sunday morning.

The rebound: High temps will only be in the 60s on Sunday and Monday, as well, as the glorious fall weather continues for a couple of days. But we will recover next week, with high temps bouncing back into the 70s.

The good news is that we aren’t going to get as warm as we have been this week. And although the general trend of above-average temperatures will continue through the rest of this month and perhaps even into November, we may be done with temps in the 80s until next spring.

In fact, some models now show a replenishing shot of cooler air moving in by the middle of next week. It won’t be as strong as the cool-down we’re expecting this weekend, but it should help temperatures feeling much less like summer and more like fall.

 

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by IH publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered substitute for official advisories, watches or warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast information, see weather.gov/mrx.
- Advertisement -
Ben Garrett
Ben Garrett is Independent Herald editor. Contact him at bgarrett@ihoneida.com. Follow him on Twitter, @benwgarrett.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Local News

Scott County’s active covid cases drop below 200; hospitalizations have decreased by more than half

Independent Herald - 0
The number of active Covid-19 cases in Scott County has dropped below 200 for the first time since August. There are currently 196 active cases...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Update: Major (if short lived) cool-down on the way

Ben Garrett - 0
It's been unusually hot for October this year. The average temperature, so far, has been a whopping 8 degrees above normal. But that's going to...
Read more
Scott

Soccer: Scott High’s season ends with loss to Kingston

Independent Herald - 0
KINGSTON — When Scott High and Kingston met on the east shoreline of Watts Bar Lake early in the regular season, the Yellow Jackets...
Read more
Scott

Soccer: Oneida advances to district title game with 3-0 win over Rockwood

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida advanced to the District 3-A championship for a fifth consecutive season on Tuesday with a 3-0 win over Rockwood. In the district’s No. 2...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Related Stories

Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: A major cold front this way cometh

Ben Garrett - 0
The much-above-normal temperatures that the East Tennessee region is currently experiencing will come to an abrupt halt — at least temporarily — this weekend,...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Put up the pumpkin spice, break out the flip-flops

Independent Herald - 0
If you like crisp fall weather, with frost on the pumpkins and sweater weather while leaves are still clinging to the trees, you're likely...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: A wet fall break takes shape

Ben Garrett - 0
October is the driest month of the year in this part of the world, but it's not going to start off that way. The first...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Here comes fall!

Ben Garrett - 0
At midnight Wednesday morning, the temperature was hovering around 70° on the northern Cumberland Plateau. It was also 70° in Nashville, which is usually...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: A potential taste of fall lurks

Ben Garrett - 0
An unsettled weather period is likely to set up over our area early next week, which will lead to wet weather. But weather enthusiasts...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Obituary: Ona Jeffers Wilson, 87

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Ona Louise Jeffers Wilson went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. She was 87. Life: Born Nov. 2, 1933 to...
Read more

Obituary: Donna Strunk, 66

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Donna Marie Strunk, of Oneida, passed away suddenly in the early morning of Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at the Huntsville Manor in Huntsville. She...
Read more

Football: Scott High falls to Clay County, 25-0

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The state’s sixth-ranked team in Class A football didn’t exactly dominate offensively here Friday night. The problem? Clay County did dominate defensively, and...
Read more

Latest News

Scott County’s active covid cases drop below 200; hospitalizations have decreased by more than half

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The number of active Covid-19 cases in Scott County has dropped below 200 for the first time since August. There are currently 196 active cases...
Read more

Update: Major (if short lived) cool-down on the way

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
It's been unusually hot for October this year. The average temperature, so far, has been a whopping 8 degrees above normal. But that's going to...
Read more

Soccer: Scott High’s season ends with loss to Kingston

Scott Independent Herald - 0
KINGSTON — When Scott High and Kingston met on the east shoreline of Watts Bar Lake early in the regular season, the Yellow Jackets...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN