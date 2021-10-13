- Advertisement -
Scott County’s active covid cases drop below 200; hospitalizations have decreased by more than half

By Independent Herald

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Scott County has dropped below 200 for the first time since August.

There are currently 196 active cases of the virus in the local community, according to the TN Dept. of Health. That’s less than 40% of the number of active cases on Sept. 20, when the scales tipped at 516 active cases of Covid-19.

The declining numbers in Scott County are part of a trend that is manifesting itself across Tennessee and much of the United States, as the surge of the virus caused by Delta variant continues to wane.

There are still likely to be ebbs and flows as the recovery from the viral outbreak continues. For example, Scott County’s testing positivity rate for the past week is 12%, an increase from the previous week and a sign that the virus still has a strong hold on the community. There were 27 new cases reported by the Dept. of Health on Tuesday, though there were only 30 combined cases reported in the five days before that.

There have only been 83 cases of Covid-19 reported in Scott County in the last seven days, down from 123 for the previous seven-day period, and 195 for the seven-day period before that.

And Scott County’s covid transmission rate, once among the state’s highest, has dropped to the bottom half of the state, according to the most recent tracking data provided by the University of Tennessee. As of Tuesday, Scott County’s transmission rate was listed at 0.88. Only 24 of the state’s 94 remaining counties had lower transmission rates.

Meanwhile, there hasn’t been a covid-related death reported in Scott County since Sept. 13. Overall, there have been 54 people who have died of covid from this community, while 83 people have been hospitalized. That includes six deaths and 11 hospitalizations since the most recent surge of the virus began.

Cases continue to plummet among school-aged children in Scott County. That age group is now making up a significantly smaller percentage of overall cases of the virus. For the seven-day period ending Tuesday, school-aged children in Scott County made up only 8.4% of new cases of the virus — seven cases overall. Just one week earlier, school-aged children made up 21.1% of new cases, and that percentage was as high as 50% just a few weeks ago.

While schools being closed for fall break last week are likely beginning to have an impact on the number of cases among school-aged children, it’s important to note that the age group was making up a sizable proportion of total cases even before classes began in early August. As many as 1 in 5 cases were in school-aged children even at that point, while schools were still closed for summer vacation.

Statewide, the delayed nature of covid mortality is still manifesting itself. The Dept. of Health reported 104 virus-related deaths on Tuesday.

The number of hospitalizations linked to the virus, meanwhile, continues to quickly decline. As of Tuesday, there were just over 1,700 people hospitalized with Covid-19 across Tennessee, less than half the number from just over a month ago. In the East Tennessee region of Knoxville and surrounding communities, the number of hospitalized covid patients has dipped to 355, down from a peak of 757 on Sept. 10.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

