- Advertisement -
Home Features Again: Mountain People's Health Councils recognized as one of nation's top health...

Features
Updated:
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Again: Mountain People’s Health Councils recognized as one of nation’s top health care clinics

Written By Ben Garrett

For a third consecutive year, Mountain People’s Health Councils has been recognized among the top health care centers in the United States.

James Lovett, MPHC’s CEO, informed his staff and board of directors of the news in an email on Tuesday, Oct. 5, telling them that Mountain People’s has again been recognized among the top 1%-2% of health centers in the U.S. in terms of quality patient outcomes for heart health, and in the top 10% for all quality measures.

“With health centers nationwide seeing over 30 million patients last year, recognition as both a National Quality Leader and a Gold Health Center Quality Leader is an amazing accomplishment, let alone doing it three years in a row,” Lovett said.

In terms of the quality of care it provides, MPHC stands alone in Tennessee. It is the only health center in the state to be awarded the National Quality Leader award in 2021, and it is now the only three-time winner of the award in the state’s history.

“That is impressive!” Lovett said. “This year we were also recognized for reducing health disparities that impact the patients we serve and for expanding access to patients in need.”

That distinction is especially important because it fulfills some of the very goals that Mountain People’s was created to address. As a rural community, Scott Countians would not otherwise have access to the wide range of services that are available in urban population centers. It was with that shortcoming in mind that MPHC was founded in 1974, to help provide medical care for families that did not have access to care, or that could not afford to go to the doctor when they were sick.

MPHC started with a single clinic in Norma. Today, Mountain People’s is headquartered in Oneida, and also has clinics in Huntsville, Winfield and Elgin, in addition to the original clinic in Norma.

Mountain People’s Health Councils’ 2021 awards include recognition among the top 1%-2% of health clinics in America for heart health outcomes, top 10% of health clinics in America for overall health outcomes, reducing disparities among health care access within the community, and enhancing access to health care services among the underserved.

For nearly 50 years, the clinic has transformed the community’s access to health care. While coal mining isn’t the lifeblood of the Norma area today that it was in the mid 1970s, there are still dozens of families who live in the region. It’s a 45-minute drive from Smokey Junction to Oneida, but it’s only about a 10-minute drive down the road to the Norma health clinic.

The growth of MPHC to every part of Scott County has addressed the issue of access to health care, while Mountain People’s sliding fee scale has addressed the issue of health care affordability. The sliding fee discount program allows health care access that all patients can readily afford, regardless of their economic status.

The fact that MPHC ranks most highly in heart health outcomes is especially important for a community where heart disease is especially prevalent. In 2014, the most recent year for which statistics are publicly available, the rate of hospitalizations due to heart attack is almost twice as high in Scott County as the statewide average — 54 per 10,000 people vs. 28 per 10,000 people statewide.

While heart disease is America’s leading cause of death, it can also be preventable. An increased risk for heart attack is linked to sedentary lifestyles, obesity, high blood pressure and chronic illnesses like diabetes.

In fact, diabetics are twice as likely as non-diabetics to suffer a heart attack or stroke, and that’s especially true for poorly managed diabetes. High blood glucose levels can damage blood vessels and the nerves that control the heart over time. As America’s type 2 diabetes epidemic accelerates, poorly managed diabetes is often due to a lack of routine monitoring by a family physician or an inability to afford medications like Metformin and insulin. In time, that leads to an increased risk of heart disease and other complications.

But MPHC not only employs the sliding fee scale that helps patients afford their routine office visits, the organization can also assist with the costs of prescription drugs.

Additionally, MPHC employs behavioral health providers that enable it to focus not just on the physical aspects of a patient’s health, but also on their mental wellness. It’s part of a wholistic approach to health care that Lovett and his team envision as a step towards a healthier community, realizing that there are often emotional and behavioral components to chronic health issues.

MPHC’s 2021 awards extend beyond enhancing access to health care within the community. Mountain People’s also received a Health Disparities Reducer award, meaning that it demonstrated a 10% improvement in the areas of low birth weight, high blood pressure and uncontrolled diabetes within segments of the community.

Perhaps most notably, MPHC last month was recognized for being among the Top 20 health centers in the nation in terms of quality for colorectal and cervical cancer screenings, diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity and depression.

“Not top 20%, but top 20 out of nearly 1,400 health centers nationwide,” Lovett stressed.

In fact, Mountain People’s has been invited to be a presenter during a live training session for the Elevate program, which brings together the best-performing health centers in the nation to share how they have been successful in helping their patients. This will mark the second time in the last two years that MPHC has been invited as a presenter.

Meanwhile, MPHC has built a state-of-the-art pediatric and dental clinic in Oneida to expand its wholistic approach to health care to the entire family — providing dental care as well as health care, and focusing on specialized children’s health care in addition to primary care. The expansions continue there, as MPHC recently added a second dentist — Dr. Ashley Fleck — to join Dr. Timothee Gansore.

Mountain People’s is seldom content to rest on its laurels, and plans are constantly being laid for the future. In the meantime, the prestigious awards being received by the health center have cemented its status as one of the top health care providers in all of rural America.

“These awards are a tremendous honor and they highlight just how hard each of you have been working over the last year and how effective your efforts have been on the health of our patients,” Lovett said in an email to his staff. “Scott County is blessed to have each of you working in our community. Thank you for all you do every day to help someone feel better or to ease their pain or suffering. What you do matters!”

Profiles of a 3-Star Community is presented by the Industrial Development Board of Scott County on the second week of each month as part of the Independent Herald’s Back Page Features series. Profiles of a 3-Star Community tells the stories of what makes Scott County great.
- Advertisement -
Ben Garrett
Ben Garrett is Independent Herald editor. Contact him at bgarrett@ihoneida.com. Follow him on Twitter, @benwgarrett.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Scott

Soccer: Scott High’s season ends with loss to Kingston

Independent Herald - 0
KINGSTON — When Scott High and Kingston met on the east shoreline of Watts Bar Lake early in the regular season, the Yellow Jackets...
Read more
Scott

Soccer: Oneida advances to district title game with 3-0 win over Rockwood

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida advanced to the District 3-A championship for a fifth consecutive season on Tuesday with a 3-0 win over Rockwood. In the district’s No. 2...
Read more
Features

Again: Mountain People’s Health Councils recognized as one of nation’s top health care clinics

Ben Garrett - 0
For a third consecutive year, Mountain People’s Health Councils has been recognized among the top health care centers in the United States. James Lovett, MPHC’s...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: A major cold front this way cometh

Ben Garrett - 0
The much-above-normal temperatures that the East Tennessee region is currently experiencing will come to an abrupt halt — at least temporarily — this weekend,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Related Stories

Features

Forgotten Times: The principals of Huntsville High School

Independent Herald - 0
For 63 years, the Town of Huntsville had its own high school. Opened in 1918 by act of the Tennessee General Assembly, Huntsville High...
Read more
Features

Oneida’s Cruz family: For love of country

Independent Herald - 0
Editor’s Note: This week marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which led to the War on Terror in Afghanistan and Iraq....
Read more
Features

Our Back Yard: A scenic road trip through New River’s historic mining settlements

Ben Garrett - 0
Narrow and winding S.R. 116 passes through many communities along the headwaters of New River in the Cumberland Mountains. Places like Coal Creek, Beech...
Read more
Features

By the numbers: Religious adherence in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
It goes without saying that Scott County’s faithful overwhelmingly adhere to the Baptist denomination. Past Focus On: Religion features have explored the history of...
Read more
Features

Forgotten Times: President Andrew Johnson twice delivered a speech in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
Few of the 46 presidents of the United States have ever known where Scott County, Tennessee is located. But one of them knew: the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Obituary: Arnold W. Strunk, 86

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Arnold Wade “Dub” Strunk departed this life on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at his home in Winfield. He was 86. Life: Born on March 31,...
Read more

Soccer: Oneida advances to district title game with 3-0 win over Rockwood

Scott Independent Herald - 0
Oneida advanced to the District 3-A championship for a fifth consecutive season on Tuesday with a 3-0 win over Rockwood. In the district’s No. 2...
Read more

Obituary: Ona Jeffers Wilson, 87

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Ona Louise Jeffers Wilson went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. She was 87. Life: Born Nov. 2, 1933 to...
Read more

Latest News

Soccer: Scott High’s season ends with loss to Kingston

Scott Independent Herald - 0
KINGSTON — When Scott High and Kingston met on the east shoreline of Watts Bar Lake early in the regular season, the Yellow Jackets...
Read more

Soccer: Oneida advances to district title game with 3-0 win over Rockwood

Scott Independent Herald - 0
Oneida advanced to the District 3-A championship for a fifth consecutive season on Tuesday with a 3-0 win over Rockwood. In the district’s No. 2...
Read more

Again: Mountain People’s Health Councils recognized as one of nation’s top health care clinics

Features Ben Garrett - 0
For a third consecutive year, Mountain People’s Health Councils has been recognized among the top health care centers in the United States. James Lovett, MPHC’s...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN