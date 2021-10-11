- Advertisement -
Updated:

S.T.A.N.D. to host drug take-back event

By Independent Herald

S.T.A.N.D. and District Attorney General Jared Effler will host a prescription drug take-back event on Oct. 23 at S.T.A.N.D.’s offices in Oneida.

The event, which is sponsored by the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 115 Sheppard Road. The purpose of drug take-backs is to prevent excess medication from being lost, stolen or misused.

The local event will be part of a nationwide effort, with the DEA hosting take-back events across the country at 10 a.m. on Oct. 23.

A 2019 survey showed that 9.7 million people in the U.S. misused prescription pain relievers, and millions more misused prescription stimulants or sedatives. Most of those drugs, the survey showed, were obtained from family and friends — often from the home medicine cabinet.

By turning in unused medications, Americans can prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths, the DEA says.

During the most recent national take-back event in April, the DEA collected 420 tons of unused medication at 5,060 collection sites like S.T.A.N.D. In a total of 20 take-back events, more than 7,200 tons of unused medication have been collected.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

