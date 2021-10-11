Obituary: Arnold W. Strunk, 86

Arnold Wade “Dub” Strunk departed this life on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at his home in Winfield. He was 86.

Life: Born on March 31, 1935, Arnold was the son of the late Avery Strunk and Mary Lee Buttram Strunk. He was a member of the Ross Grove Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Arnold was preceded in death by,

• His wife, Mae Helen Strunk;

• Daughter, Linda Lambert;

• Brothers, RV Strunk and JC Strunk;

• Sister, Rosa Geraldine Strunk;

• Grandson, Joey Christian;

• Father- and mother-in-law, Carl and Alene Phelps;

• Special friend, Delta Tucker.

Survivors: Arnold is survived by,

• HIs children, Sherry Elaine Higginbotham and husband Mike of Huntsville, Brandi Jean Wilson and husband Cory of Winfield, Brenda Chambers and husband Roger of Huntsville, and Arnold Wade Strunk Jr. and wife Tammy of Texas;

• 22 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren;

• Sister, Zelma Lee Jeffers and husband Donald of Fairview;

• Many other nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Strunk family on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida from 10 a.m. until time of the services at 11:45 a.m. A military service will be provided by American Legion Post #136 and the funeral service will be officiated by Bro. Michael Ray Jeffers and Bro. Jordan Jeffers. Music will be provided by Jodi Jeffers. Burial will follow in the Scott County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Cory Wilson, Caylen Harris, Donald Ray Jeffers, Eric Strunk, Damron Yancey, Drew Jeffers, Scott Jeffers and Justin Hicks. Honorary pallbearer is Tony Jeffers.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Oneida.