Kentucky man charged in burglary of Oneida business
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Kentucky man charged in burglary of Oneida business

By Independent Herald

A Kentucky man has been charged after allegedly burglarizing a business in Oneida.

Rambo D. Garland, 31, of Strunk, Ky., is being sought by Oneida police following an incident that took place at the Clothes Pin Laundry on Sept. 30.

According a warrant filed by Oneida Police Department Investigator Andy Davis, Garland is accused of going into the bathroom at the laundromat, climbing into the ceiling and making his way to the stock room of the business, where he caused damage to the ceiling as he exited the attic.

Garland allegedly stole $100 in cash before going back through the ceiling and exiting through the bathroom. After going to his vehicle for a few minutes, he returned to the laundromat to finish doing his laundry.

Garland was apparently unaware — or didn’t mind — that surveillance cameras were in use. Oneida Police Department used its Facebook Page to solicit the public’s help in identifying Garland. He was formally charged last week after a positive identity was made.

Garland faces charges of vandalism, theft and burglary. Police are seeking his whereabouts. Anyone with knowledge of Garland’s location can phone police at (423) 569-4255.

Arrest made in domestic assault case

An Oneida man was charged following a domestic altercation involving a gun on Sunday.

Michael S. Perdue, 33, was arrested by Oneida Police Department at his Shirley Lane home following the incident.

According to a warrant filed by OPD Sgt. David Lee Stephens, 911 dispatchers received a notification of the altercation, and advised officers that a gun was involved.

A woman at the home told officers that her husband — Perdue — had an argument that turned physical. She said that he yelled at her to leave the bedroom and, when she refused, he grabbed her arms and legs and attempted to drag her across the floor.

At one point during the struggle, both Perdue and his wife fell to the floor, after which he allegedly threatened to shoot himself. She told police that she attempted to flee the bedroom when he opened a pistol case, but he slammed the door shut, closing it on her arm.

At that point, the wife was able to break free and called 911.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer Dustin Burke was first on the scene, and detained Perdue outside the home. Allegedly, Perdue admitted to trying to physically remove his wife from the bedroom, but said he had no intention of harming himself or anyone else with the firearms.

Perdue was charged with domestic assault. Police seized 10 guns from the home.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

