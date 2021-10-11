Chamber of Commerce releases Christmas parade entry application

It’s officially Christmas parade season in Scott County.

The Scott County Chamber of Commerce on Monday released the entry application for its 73rd annual Christmas parade, which is slated for Saturday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m.

The parade traditionally is held on the first Saturday of December, beginning at 2 p.m. The inclement weather date is the following day at 3 p.m.

This year’s parade will follow its traditional route from HBD Industries on Industrial Lane to the Oneida Elementary School parking lot on Claude Terry Drive. The theme is Christmas at the Movies.

- Advertisement -

Floats and float riders will report to Gate 1 at HBD Industries between 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. on Dec. 4, with float judging to begin at 1 p.m. Emergency vehicles and ATV entries will report to Gate 1 by 1:15 p.m., and cars and pageant entries will report to Gate 1 by 1:30 p.m. Horseback riders will be merged in at the end of the parade. All horses must have a current Coggins test.

The entry fee is $20 for floats and $10 for all other entries. The late entry fee — including for horseback riders who enter the day of the parade — is $25.

The deadline for entry is Wednesday, Nov. 28, at 4 p.m.

» Download a parade entry form