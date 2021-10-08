Obituary: Tiffany Pemberton Sexton, 34

Tiffany Denise Pemberton Sexton, of Robbins, departed this life on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at home. She was 34.

Life: The daughter of Archie Pemberton Sr. and Virginia Anderson Pemberton, Tiffany was a member of Barton Chapel in Robbins and was employed at Huntsville Manor in Huntsville, where she was a very faithful servant.

Preceded in death: Tiffany was preceded in death by her father, and her brother, Kevin Anderson.

Survivors: Tiffany is survived by,

• Her husband of 16 years, Shawn Sexton;

• Daughters, Ashton and Allie Sexton;

• Son, Nathan Sexton;

• Mother, Virginia Pemberton;

• Brothers, Jason Pemberton and wife Sarah, Archie Pemberton Jr. and wife Sheila, Keith Anderson and wife Angie, and Terrance Pemberton, who was her twin;

• Many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Sexton family on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 from 12 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Smithers officiating. Music will be provided by Jimmy and Sarah Byrd. Committal service will follow in the Sunbright Community Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jason Pemberton, Archie Pemberton Jr., Keith Anderson, Terrance Pemberton, Shawn Sexton, Nathan Sexton, Rick Voiles and Josh Douglas.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.