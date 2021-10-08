Home Obituaries Obituary: Ona Jeffers Wilson, 87
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Ona Jeffers Wilson, 87

By Independent Herald

Ona Louise Jeffers Wilson went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. She was 87.

Life: Born Nov. 2, 1933 to the late Wolford and Lettie Dobbs Jeffers, Louise was a born-again Christian. Until her recent decline in health, she was a faithful and active member of the Pentecost Baptist Church. When healthy, she spent her time working in the flower shop. She was a florist for over 40 years. She was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Louise is preceded in death by,
• Her husband, John Raymond Wilson;
• Daughter, Sheila Faye Wilson Duncan;
• Son, Michael Ray “Hammer” Wilson;
• Grandson, Christopher Lee Ellis Duncan;
• Granddaughter, Keisha Sexton Smith;
• Sisters, Alphene Hall, Irene Buttram and June Phillips;
• Father- and mother-in-law, John Everett and Mary Lee Winchester Wilson.

Survivors: Louise is survived by,
• Sister, Violet “Tubby” Stephens;
• Daughter, Kathy Morrow;
• Sons, Ricky Wilson and Keith Wilson;
• Grandchildren, Brian Wilson and wife Lora, Tonya Wilson, Jeremy Morrow and wife Audi, Donika Morrow, Blake Morrow, Randall Duncan and wife Jessica, Tasha Sellers and husband Brandon, Coty Duncan, Jason Wilson and wife Jaime, Timothy Wilson and wife Regina, Kris Wilson and Ashlynn Wilson;
• Many nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren and other family members and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Wilson family on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 from 1 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Randall Duncan and Bro. Tim Hicks officiating. Music will be provided by the Randall Duncan singers. Committal service will follow in the Sexton Memorial Cemetery in Oneida. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Morrow, Brian Wilson, Ashton Duncan, Jonathan Wilson, Kris Wilson and Wayne Hicks.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

