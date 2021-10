Obituary: Marietta Byrd Holt, 61

Marietta Byrd Holt passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. She was 61.

Life: Born Jan. 29, 1960, Marietta was the daughter of J.C. and Mary Kathryn Byrd.

Survivors: Marietta is survived by,

• Daughter, Kathryn Holt;

• Grandchildren, Lonny Holt, Donny Holt and Eva Pike;

• Special friend, Randy Chambers;

• Brothers, Leonard Byrd and Warren (Buck) Byrd;

• Close friends, Marilyn Green, Loretta Duncan, Wanda Clark, and Jimmy and Josie Mason;

• And other family members and friends.

Services: A graveside service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Fairview Cemetery in Huntsville. Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.