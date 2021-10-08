Obituary: Joan Boutwell, 79

Mary Joan Boutwell, of Oneida, passed away on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at Huntsville Manor in Huntsville, Tenn. She was 79.
Life: Born in Oneida on July 7, 1942, Joan was the daughter of the late Fred and Lucy Hyder. She was a member of First Baptist Church.
Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by,
• First husband, Bruce Slaven;
• Second husband, Billy Boutwell;
• Brother, Odie Phillips;
• Sisters, Jean Crabtree and Clara Boshears.
Survivors: Joan is survived by,
• Sons, Mark Slaven and wife Sherry, Richard Slaven and wife LaBreeska, and James Slaven and wife Mary;
• Stepson, Jonathan Boutwell;
• 12 grandchildren;
• 1 great-grandchild;
• And many other relatives and friends.
Services: A celebration of life service will be planned for a later date.
Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.