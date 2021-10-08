Home Obituaries Obituary: Joan Boutwell, 79
- Advertisement -
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Joan Boutwell, 79

By Independent Herald

Mary Joan Boutwell, of Oneida, passed away on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at Huntsville Manor in Huntsville, Tenn. She was 79.

Life: Born in Oneida on July 7, 1942, Joan was the daughter of the late Fred and Lucy Hyder. She was a member of First Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by,
• First husband, Bruce Slaven;
• Second husband, Billy Boutwell;
• Brother, Odie Phillips;
• Sisters, Jean Crabtree and Clara Boshears.

Survivors: Joan is survived by,
• Sons, Mark Slaven and wife Sherry, Richard Slaven and wife LaBreeska, and James Slaven and wife Mary;
• Stepson, Jonathan Boutwell;
• 12 grandchildren;
• 1 great-grandchild;
• And many other relatives and friends.

Services: A celebration of life service will be planned for a later date.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Scott

Football: Scott High falls to Clay County, 25-0

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The state’s sixth-ranked team in Class A football didn’t exactly dominate offensively here Friday night. The problem? Clay County did dominate defensively, and...
Read more
Local News

Grand jury indicts eight people, mostly in domestic assault cases

Independent Herald - 0
In addition to a posthumous double indictment (related story), a Scott County grand jury indicted eight people on Thursday afternoon, with most of them...
Read more
Local News

Grand jury finds Johnny Lee Litton was responsible for killing Andy Sells

Independent Herald - 0
Johnny Lee Litton, the Oneida man who killed himself amid a standoff with law enforcement officers in June, confessed just before shooting himself that...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Angie Terry, 70

Independent Herald - 0
Angelyn “Angie” Craig Terry, of the Black Oak community in Oneida, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at the Methodist Medical Center in...
Read more

Related Stories

Obituaries

Obituary: Angie Terry, 70

Independent Herald - 0
Angelyn “Angie” Craig Terry, of the Black Oak community in Oneida, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at the Methodist Medical Center in...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Ona Jeffers Wilson, 87

Independent Herald - 0
Ona Louise Jeffers Wilson went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. She was 87. Life: Born Nov. 2, 1933 to...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Marietta Byrd Holt, 61

Independent Herald - 0
Marietta Byrd Holt passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. She was 61. Life: Born Jan....
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Ginnie Lawson Harness, 71

Independent Herald - 0
Virginia “Ginnie” Lawson Adkins, of Winona, passed away on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at the LaFollette Medical Center with her family by her side....
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Cheryl Hall, 64

Independent Herald - 0
Cheryl Denise Hall, of Batavia, Oh., departed this life on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. She was 64. Life: Born March 7, 1957 in Cincinnati, Oh.,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Obituary: Al Phillips, 65

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Al Vernon Phillips departed this life on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 65. Life: Born on...
Read more

Obituary: Jerry Birchfield, 71

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Jerry L. Birchfield, of Huntsville, passed away on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 at Tennova Healthcare in LaFollette, Tenn. He was 71. Life: Born in Scott...
Read more

Obituary: Marietta Byrd Holt, 61

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Marietta Byrd Holt passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. She was 61. Life: Born Jan....
Read more

Latest News

Football: Scott High falls to Clay County, 25-0

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The state’s sixth-ranked team in Class A football didn’t exactly dominate offensively here Friday night. The problem? Clay County did dominate defensively, and...
Read more

Grand jury indicts eight people, mostly in domestic assault cases

Local News Independent Herald - 0
In addition to a posthumous double indictment (related story), a Scott County grand jury indicted eight people on Thursday afternoon, with most of them...
Read more

Grand jury finds Johnny Lee Litton was responsible for killing Andy Sells

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Johnny Lee Litton, the Oneida man who killed himself amid a standoff with law enforcement officers in June, confessed just before shooting himself that...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN