Obituary: Joan Boutwell, 79

Mary Joan Boutwell, of Oneida, passed away on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at Huntsville Manor in Huntsville, Tenn. She was 79.

Life: Born in Oneida on July 7, 1942, Joan was the daughter of the late Fred and Lucy Hyder. She was a member of First Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by,

• First husband, Bruce Slaven;

• Second husband, Billy Boutwell;

• Brother, Odie Phillips;

• Sisters, Jean Crabtree and Clara Boshears.

Survivors: Joan is survived by,

• Sons, Mark Slaven and wife Sherry, Richard Slaven and wife LaBreeska, and James Slaven and wife Mary;

• Stepson, Jonathan Boutwell;

• 12 grandchildren;

• 1 great-grandchild;

• And many other relatives and friends.

Services: A celebration of life service will be planned for a later date.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.