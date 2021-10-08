Obituary: Ginnie Lawson Harness, 71

Virginia “Ginnie” Lawson Adkins, of Winona, passed away on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at the LaFollette Medical Center with her family by her side. She was 71.

Life: Born on Jan. 23, 1950 to Edith and the late Onvie Lawson, Ginnie was of the Baptist faith. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and was an avid UT Vols fan.

Preceded in death: Ginnie was preceded in death by,

• Her father, Onvie Lawson;

• Sister, Brenda Sue Massengale;

• Infant son, Onvie Lee Harness;

• Sisters-in-law, Florence Woodward, Bertie Mae Phillips, Barbara Jean Jones, Iva Lee Fraley and Joan Ealy;

• Brothers-in-law, Glad, Dennis and Dwain “Todd” Adkins;

• Nephews, Brandon West and Travis Kasmiersky;

• Niece, Keisha West.

Survivors: Ginnie is survived by,

• Her loving husband of 21 years, Phillip Adkins;

• Children, Keith Harness, Shanda Davis and husband Roger, and Robbie Harness and wife Christy;

• Mother, Edith Lawson;

• Sister, Tena West and husband Mark;

• Brother, Hildred Lawson and wife Linda;

• Sister-in-law, Wilma Martin;

• Brother-in-law, Paul David Adkins;

• Grandchildren, Amy Wright and husband Jake, Kaylee Lay and husband Colby, Sabrina Davis, Roger Davis Jr., Dakota Davis, and Estrella, Hayden and Jarrett Harness;

• Extended family children Joe Adkins and wife Rena, John Adkins and wife Rhonda, and Jeremy Adkins and wife Connie;

• Grandchildren, Joshua Adkins and wife Mackenzie, Jared Adkins, Jonathan Adkins and wife Ansley, Hayley Adkins and husband Blake, and Jeremiah Adkins and wife Shyann;

• 16 great-grandchildren;

• Special niece, Darlene Lay;

• And many other relatives and friends.

Services: A private family service will be held. After the service, Ginnie’s request was cremation.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.