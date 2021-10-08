Home Obituaries Obituary: Ginnie Lawson Harness, 71
- Advertisement -
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Ginnie Lawson Harness, 71

By Independent Herald

Virginia “Ginnie” Lawson Adkins, of Winona, passed away on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at the LaFollette Medical Center with her family by her side. She was 71.

Life: Born on Jan. 23, 1950 to Edith and the late Onvie Lawson, Ginnie was of the Baptist faith. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and was an avid UT Vols fan.

Preceded in death: Ginnie was preceded in death by,
• Her father, Onvie Lawson;
• Sister, Brenda Sue Massengale;
• Infant son, Onvie Lee Harness;
• Sisters-in-law, Florence Woodward, Bertie Mae Phillips, Barbara Jean Jones, Iva Lee Fraley and Joan Ealy;
• Brothers-in-law, Glad, Dennis and Dwain “Todd” Adkins;
• Nephews, Brandon West and Travis Kasmiersky;
• Niece, Keisha West.

Survivors: Ginnie is survived by,
• Her loving husband of 21 years, Phillip Adkins;
• Children, Keith Harness, Shanda Davis and husband Roger, and Robbie Harness and wife Christy;
• Mother, Edith Lawson;
• Sister, Tena West and husband Mark;
• Brother, Hildred Lawson and wife Linda;
• Sister-in-law, Wilma Martin;
• Brother-in-law, Paul David Adkins;
• Grandchildren, Amy Wright and husband Jake, Kaylee Lay and husband Colby, Sabrina Davis, Roger Davis Jr., Dakota Davis, and Estrella, Hayden and Jarrett Harness;
• Extended family children Joe Adkins and wife Rena, John Adkins and wife Rhonda, and Jeremy Adkins and wife Connie;
• Grandchildren, Joshua Adkins and wife Mackenzie, Jared Adkins, Jonathan Adkins and wife Ansley, Hayley Adkins and husband Blake, and Jeremiah Adkins and wife Shyann;
• 16 great-grandchildren;
• Special niece, Darlene Lay;
• And many other relatives and friends.

Services: A private family service will be held. After the service, Ginnie’s request was cremation.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Scott

Football: Scott High falls to Clay County, 25-0

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The state’s sixth-ranked team in Class A football didn’t exactly dominate offensively here Friday night. The problem? Clay County did dominate defensively, and...
Read more
Local News

Grand jury indicts eight people, mostly in domestic assault cases

Independent Herald - 0
In addition to a posthumous double indictment (related story), a Scott County grand jury indicted eight people on Thursday afternoon, with most of them...
Read more
Local News

Grand jury finds Johnny Lee Litton was responsible for killing Andy Sells

Independent Herald - 0
Johnny Lee Litton, the Oneida man who killed himself amid a standoff with law enforcement officers in June, confessed just before shooting himself that...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Angie Terry, 70

Independent Herald - 0
Angelyn “Angie” Craig Terry, of the Black Oak community in Oneida, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at the Methodist Medical Center in...
Read more

Related Stories

Obituaries

Obituary: Angie Terry, 70

Independent Herald - 0
Angelyn “Angie” Craig Terry, of the Black Oak community in Oneida, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at the Methodist Medical Center in...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Ona Jeffers Wilson, 87

Independent Herald - 0
Ona Louise Jeffers Wilson went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. She was 87. Life: Born Nov. 2, 1933 to...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Marietta Byrd Holt, 61

Independent Herald - 0
Marietta Byrd Holt passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. She was 61. Life: Born Jan....
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Joan Boutwell, 79

Independent Herald - 0
Mary Joan Boutwell, of Oneida, passed away on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at Huntsville Manor in Huntsville, Tenn. She was 79. Life: Born in Oneida...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Cheryl Hall, 64

Independent Herald - 0
Cheryl Denise Hall, of Batavia, Oh., departed this life on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. She was 64. Life: Born March 7, 1957 in Cincinnati, Oh.,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Football: Scott High falls to Clay County, 25-0

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The state’s sixth-ranked team in Class A football didn’t exactly dominate offensively here Friday night. The problem? Clay County did dominate defensively, and...
Read more

Grand jury indicts eight people, mostly in domestic assault cases

Local News Independent Herald - 0
In addition to a posthumous double indictment (related story), a Scott County grand jury indicted eight people on Thursday afternoon, with most of them...
Read more

Football: Oneida falls to Rockwood in key region game

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
It would have been difficult to have envisioned a more difficult start than the one Oneida experienced against Rockwood at Jim May Stadium Friday...
Read more

Latest News

Football: Scott High falls to Clay County, 25-0

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The state’s sixth-ranked team in Class A football didn’t exactly dominate offensively here Friday night. The problem? Clay County did dominate defensively, and...
Read more

Grand jury indicts eight people, mostly in domestic assault cases

Local News Independent Herald - 0
In addition to a posthumous double indictment (related story), a Scott County grand jury indicted eight people on Thursday afternoon, with most of them...
Read more

Grand jury finds Johnny Lee Litton was responsible for killing Andy Sells

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Johnny Lee Litton, the Oneida man who killed himself amid a standoff with law enforcement officers in June, confessed just before shooting himself that...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN