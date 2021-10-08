Obituary: Cheryl Hall, 64

Cheryl Denise Hall, of Batavia, Oh., departed this life on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. She was 64.

Life: Born March 7, 1957 in Cincinnati, Oh., Cheryl was the daughter of Ruby Duncan and the late Willard Duncan. She was a born-again Christian.

Preceded in death: In addition to her father, Cheryl was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lealon and Ruth Bond and Nola Phillips of Oneida.

Survivors: Cheryl is survived by,

• Son, Kenneth Willard Hall;

• Grandson, Arthur Ray Hall;

• Mother, Ruby Duncan;

• Sisters, Sharon Cassidy of Knoxville, Tenn., Pamela Orue of Lake in the Hills, Ill., and Darlene Dillman of Peru, Ind.;

• Nephews, Denny Cassidy, Jason Dennie, Jeremy Pendlegrass, Derek Dillman and Dan Dillman;

• Nieces, Tamela Hopkins and Dana Dillman.

Services: Friends will be received from 5:30 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at Tufs Schildmeyer Funeral Home in Goshen, Oh. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, at New Annadell Cemetery in Oneida.

Local arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.