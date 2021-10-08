Obituary: Angie Terry, 70

Angelyn “Angie” Craig Terry, of the Black Oak community in Oneida, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was 70.

Life: Born Sept. 20, 1951 in Scott County, Angie was the daughter of the late James and Zilphia West Craig. She was a very faithful member of the Black Oak Baptist Church for many years, where she sang in the church choir.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Angie was preceded in death by her brother, James Roy Craig, special brother-in-law Philip Smith, and by her stepmother, Lelia Craig.

Survivors: Angie is survived by,

• Sons, Craig Terry and wife Alex of Atlanta, Ga., and Dewayne Terry and wife Cassie of Oneida;

• Grandchildren, Josh, Mason and Carleigh of Oneida, and Kagen Madden and children, and Alex Ellis;

• Sister, Sue Smith of Oneida;

• Two special nieces, Jeannie Duncan and Shellie Valentine;

• Special nephew, Michael Smith;

• Very special sister-in-law, Anita Craig;

• Many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Terry family on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 from 12 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. at Black Oak Baptist Church with Bro. Kyle Keeton and Bro. Crestin Jeremy Burke officiating. Music will be provided by Jesse Valentine and Allen Martin. Committal service will follow in the West Cemetery in the Williams Creek community of Oneida.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.