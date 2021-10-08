Grand jury indicts eight people, mostly in domestic assault cases

In addition to a posthumous double indictment (related story), a Scott County grand jury indicted eight people on Thursday afternoon, with most of them being domestic assault cases.

Among them:

• Thomas James Lawrence Vick, 35, was indicted on charges of theft over $10,000, vandalism over $1,000 and failure to appear, all stemming from a July 2021 incident in which Vick allegedly stole a 2011 Ford F-150 truck from Cooper Auto Sales in Oneida. Vick was charged by Oneida Police Department and was to have appeared in court on Sept. 7, but failed to appear.

• James Andrew Barnette, 54, was charged with aggravated assault in a case prosecuted by Oneida Police Department, stemming from a June 2021 incident in which he allegedly used a knife to assault a woman.

• Jonathan Charles Phillips, 55, was indicted on a charge of domestic assault in a case prosecuted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, stemming from a July incident in which he allegedly assault a woman he was dating.

• Rodney Edward Harness, 52, was indicted on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and resisting arrest in a case prosecuted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, stemming from a July incident in which he allegedly strangled a woman and later resisted arrest when law enforcement officers arrived on scene.

• Derek Scott Nagy, 39, was indicted on a single count of domestic assault in a case prosecuted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, after allegedly assaulting his sister in June.

• Daniel Edward Nelson, 46, was indicted on charges of burglary and theft over $10,000 in a case prosecuted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, stemming from a February incident in which he allegedly broke into a building and stole more than $10,000 in property.

• James William Vandergriff, 21, was indicted on charges of DUI, violation of the implied consent law and possession of a handgun while under the influence, a case prosecuted by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and stemming from a June incident in which Vandergriff was allegedly found to be driving a motor vehicle under the influence while in possession of a handgun.

• Tanya Cherie Wilson, 37, was charged with second offense DUI, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest and violation of the implied consent law, a case prosecuted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and stemming from a June incident in which she was allegedly found to be driving a vehicle while intoxicated.