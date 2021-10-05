Trick-or-treat activities will be on Saturday in Scott County

Due to October 31 falling on a Sunday this year, Scott County will observe Halloween activities on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals and each of the county’s three municipalities — Huntsville, Oneida and Winfield — are in agreement that trick-or-treating festivities should be carried out on Saturday, in order to avoid interfering with church services on Sunday.

There is no official law or ordinance governing trick-or-treating activities. However, it is not uncommon for communities to encourage its residents to plan their Halloween festivities in a way that does not conflict with certain days, such as Sunday.

Halloween last fell on a Sunday in 2010. It will next fall on a Sunday in 2027.