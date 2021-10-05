Soccer: Scott defeats Oliver Springs in final regular season game

OLIVER SPRINGS — Scott High picked up its second win in as many nights with a 4-1 victory here in the final regular season game of 2021 on Tuesday.

In a game that wasn’t as close as the final score indicated, the Lady Highlanders jumped to a 4-0 lead before hanging on for the win.

After an opening goal by sophomore Ellie Lowe that was assisted by Rachel Garrett, Scott High Coach Eric Henry spent the remainder of the first half getting everyone on his roster a lot of minutes. The Lady Highlanders led 1-0 at halftime.

The second half saw junior Olivia Rector score a pair of goals. The first came off an assist by Zoey Terry. The second was an unassisted rocket from outside the 18 yard box.

Also scoring was senior Mikayla Higginbotham, off an assist by fellow senior Gracie King.

The Lady Highlanders again began substituting liberally at that point.

“I sent a few of the girls text messages last night about not losing focus,” Henry said. “The sports cliche is trap game, when you come off a big, emotional win (like Scott’s 4-3 win over Oneida on Monday). Sometimes you come out flat. But they didn’t do that. We got the ball in the net and we were still playing aggressive.”

“There was nobody that didn’t get to play at least 17 minutes tonight,” Henry said. “Now we need to take this energy and take it to Kingston on Tuesday.”

Tuesday’s game will be an elimination game in the District 5-AA semifinals.

The Scott High faithful who made the trip to Oliver Springs out-numbered the home crowd, and Henry called on those folks to also follow his team to Kingston.

Scott High dominated both possessions and shot attempts in Tuesday’s game. The Lady Highlanders controlled possession for 90% of the game, and Oliver Springs did not have a shot on goal until the final six minutes, when the Bobcats turned their only shot attempt of the game into a goal to avoid the shutout.

The game did not come without a price for Scott High. Lowe, who keyed Monday’s win over Oneida with a pair of goals, left early in the second half with a broken arm.