Updated:

The light at the end of the covid tunnel grows brighter

By Independent Herald

What began as a glimmer in late August, shortly before Labor Day, has grown steadily brighter over the past month.

Scott County’s number of active coronavirus cases is almost in free-fall. As of Thursday, there were 295 active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County, according to the TN Dept. of Health. The total number of active cases had decreased by one-third in just one week, and is down more than 40% from the peak of 516 active cases seen just 10 days earlier.

While all health experts would readily agree that the coronavirus pandemic is far from over, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the worst of the virus’s latest surge is now well in the rearview mirror. The decline in cases isn’t just being seen in Scott County or in Tennessee, but across America. The number of people requiring hospitalization for covid treatment, which was pushing hospitals to the brink just a couple of weeks ago, is also steadily decreasing.

The TN Dept. of Health reported 12 new cases of covid in Scott County on Thursday, the last day of data made available before the health department closed for the weekend. There were only 134 new cases of the virus reported locally for the week ending Thursday, down from 233 the previous week, and 340 the week before that.

Testing positivity remains below 10% in Scott County, the threshold used by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention to determine whether the scope of the viral outbreak is being adequately measured within a community. And there hasn’t been a covid-related death reported in Scott County in over two weeks.

On that front, Scott County has fared the latest surge of the virus remarkably well. Since the delta variant-fueled surge of the virus began at the first of August, there have been more than 1,550 new cases of the virus locally, representing a new infection for about seven out of every 100 Scott Countians. But there have only been six fatalities reported by the Dept. of Health during the latest surge, after there were 48 people who died of the virus in Scott County between March 2020 and July 2021. Additionally, only nine people have been reported hospitalized with the virus in Scott County amid the latest surge.

To put those numbers in perspective, less than 0.4% of new covid cases since the latest surge of the virus reached Scott County have ended in death. That’s down substantially from the surge of the virus that struck the community last winter.

There’s more good news, too: The number of covid cases being diagnosed among school-aged children is dropping dramatically. For the seven-day period ending Thursday, there were only 25 covid cases in school-aged children in Scott County, or a little less than 19% of the total number of cases. At one point in August, school-aged children made up nearly 50% of all new covid cases in Scott County.

Fall break is scheduled for both local school systems this week, but the current numbers give hope that all schools and grades will be back in class when school resumes on Oct. 11. If that’s the case, it will be the first time no grade or school has been on a virtual learning schedule in nearly a month.

The covid transmission rate is above 1.0 in just eight of Tennessee’s 95 counties, and it has dropped below 0.9 in 14 counties. In Scott County, the transmission rate was 0.99 as of Friday, as measured by the University of Tennessee.

A transmission rate of less than 1.0 means that the prevalence of a viral outbreak is in decline, with less than one person being infected by each person who has the virus.

Statewide, fewer than 2,500 people are now hospitalized with covid. At one point, that number was approaching 4,000.

In the East Tennessee region that includes Scott County, the number of hospitalized covid patients dropped below 500 on Thursday, to 494, according to the Knox County Regional Health Department. At one point less than three weeks ago, nearly 800 people were hospitalized with covid in East Tennessee.

As covid cases decline, the disruptions being caused by the virus are quickly decreasing in areas beyond the classroom. On Friday, the Tennessee Secondary School Athletics Association reported just two high school football games across the state that were canceled due to covid. Earlier in the season, there were dozens of games being canceled each week as a result of the virus.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
