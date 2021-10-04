Home Obituaries Obituary: Wilma J. Bertram, 81
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Wilma J. Bertram, 81

By Independent Herald

Wilma J. Bertram departed this life on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tenn. She was 81.

Life: Born Sept. 5, 1940, Wilma was the daughter of the late Reason and Iva Goad. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and faithful Christian.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, George Bertram Sr.; father- and mother-in-law Doug and Emma Bertram; stepson David Bertram; brothers Kenneth Goad and wife Anna, Harold Goad, Carl Goad and Glenn Goad and wife Faye; and sisters Velma Young, Lucille Asberry and husband Vasco, Evelyn Brewster and husband Virgil, Barbara Connor, Kathleen Goad and Thelma Goad.

Survivors: Wilma is survived by,
• Daughters, Peggy Claborn and husband Larry, Tammie Herrmann, Briget Moore and husband Terry, and Beverly Hoover and husband Gene;
• Son, George Bertram Jr.;
• Grandchildren, Afton Baxter, Eric Claborn, Jordan Moore, Ronnie Herrmann, Cameron Moore, James Human and Allison Bertram;
• Great-grandchildren, Darius Ridener, Isabella Claborn, Rhilyn Human, Zaylee Moore, Aleah Human, Bentley Herrmann, Camille Ridener, Zoey Human and Astrid Byrd;
• Sister-in-law, Freddie Goad;
• And many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Bertram family on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 from 11 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville, with Bro. Mitchel Bunch and Bro. Sammy Mussleman officiating. Music will be provided by Jane Sexton, Donna Daniels, Deanne Bunch and Glenda Bunch. Burial will follow in the Concord Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Paul Bauswell, Eric Claborn, Ronnie Herrmann, James Human and William Byrd.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Huntsville.

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

