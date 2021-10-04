Obituary: Tony Chambers, 56

James Anthony “Tony” Chambers, of Sidney, Oh., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at OSU Medical Center in Columbus, Oh. with his loved ones by his side. He was 56.

Life: Born on June 16, 1965 in Oneida, Tony was the son of Glenice Carol Ooten Chambers Lenhart of Sidney and the late Oval Chambers. He was one of the first clients at S&H Products and attended there for over 30 years. He was a very Christian man who walked with God every day. He was always looking for ways to express his love of God and share it with others. He also enjoyed the Sidney High School band. The band allowed Tony to participate in band shows and parades. He loved his family, especially his nieces and nephews. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

Survivors: In addition to his mother, Tony is survived by,

• Stepfather, Thomas J. Lenhart Sr.;

• Siblings, Michael R. Ledford of Dayton, Oh. and Bonnie Mekelburg and husband Randy of Ft. Loramie, Oh.;

• Step-siblings, Terry Cecere and husband George of Centerville, Oh., Cindy Koenig and husband Mike of Conover, Oh., Mark Lenhart and wife Jenny of Botkins, Oh., and Tom Lenhart Jr. and wife Ami of Sidney, Oh.;

• Special friend and guardian who was like a brother to him, Brad Sterling of Piqua, Oh.;

• And many nieces and nephews;

Services: Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery in Oneida. Family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, Oh. 45365.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Special Olympics of Shelby County, c/o Shelby County Board of DD, 1200 S. Children’s Home Road, Sidney, Oh. 45365, or S&H Products, 435 Stolle Avenue, Sidney, Oh. 45365.

Obituary provided courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes.