Home Obituaries Obituary: Tony Chambers, 56
- Advertisement -
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Tony Chambers, 56

By Independent Herald

James Anthony “Tony” Chambers, of Sidney, Oh., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at OSU Medical Center in Columbus, Oh. with his loved ones by his side. He was 56.

Life: Born on June 16, 1965 in Oneida, Tony was the son of Glenice Carol Ooten Chambers Lenhart of Sidney and the late Oval Chambers. He was one of the first clients at S&H Products and attended there for over 30 years. He was a very Christian man who walked with God every day. He was always looking for ways to express his love of God and share it with others. He also enjoyed the Sidney High School band. The band allowed Tony to participate in band shows and parades. He loved his family, especially his nieces and nephews. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

Survivors: In addition to his mother, Tony is survived by,
• Stepfather, Thomas J. Lenhart Sr.;
• Siblings, Michael R. Ledford of Dayton, Oh. and Bonnie Mekelburg and husband Randy of Ft. Loramie, Oh.;
• Step-siblings, Terry Cecere and husband George of Centerville, Oh., Cindy Koenig and husband Mike of Conover, Oh., Mark Lenhart and wife Jenny of Botkins, Oh., and Tom Lenhart Jr. and wife Ami of Sidney, Oh.;
• Special friend and guardian who was like a brother to him, Brad Sterling of Piqua, Oh.;
• And many nieces and nephews;

Services: Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery in Oneida. Family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, Oh. 45365.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Special Olympics of Shelby County, c/o Shelby County Board of DD, 1200 S. Children’s Home Road, Sidney, Oh. 45365, or S&H Products, 435 Stolle Avenue, Sidney, Oh. 45365.

Obituary provided courtesy of Jones & Son and West-Murley Funeral Homes.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Obituaries

Obituary: Al Phillips, 65

Independent Herald - 0
Al Vernon Phillips departed this life on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 65. Life: Born on...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Wilma J. Bertram, 81

Independent Herald - 0
Wilma J. Bertram departed this life on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tenn. She was 81. Life: Born Sept....
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Diane Brown, 74

Independent Herald - 0
Diane Sue Brown departed this life on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 74. Life: Born Jan....
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Brandon Mark West, 47

Independent Herald - 0
Brandon Mark West departed this life on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 47. Life: Born in...
Read more

Related Stories

Obituaries

Obituary: Al Phillips, 65

Independent Herald - 0
Al Vernon Phillips departed this life on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 65. Life: Born on...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Wilma J. Bertram, 81

Independent Herald - 0
Wilma J. Bertram departed this life on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tenn. She was 81. Life: Born Sept....
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Diane Brown, 74

Independent Herald - 0
Diane Sue Brown departed this life on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 74. Life: Born Jan....
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Brandon Mark West, 47

Independent Herald - 0
Brandon Mark West departed this life on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 47. Life: Born in...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Mike Wilson, 65

Independent Herald - 0
Lt. Mike “Hammer” Wilson, of Oneida, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 65. Life:...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Obituary: JR Hembree, 89

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
JR Hembree, of Huntsville, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 at the Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. He was 89. Life: Born Feb. 19,...
Read more

Obituary: Robert Johnson, 82

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Robert Owens “Bob” Johnson, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at his home. He was 82. Life: Born March 23, 1939 in...
Read more

Eye to the Sky: Put up the pumpkin spice, break out the flip-flops

Eye to the Sky Independent Herald - 0
If you like crisp fall weather, with frost on the pumpkins and sweater weather while leaves are still clinging to the trees, you're likely...
Read more

Latest News

Obituary: Al Phillips, 65

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Al Vernon Phillips departed this life on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 65. Life: Born on...
Read more

Obituary: Wilma J. Bertram, 81

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Wilma J. Bertram departed this life on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tenn. She was 81. Life: Born Sept....
Read more

Obituary: Diane Brown, 74

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Diane Sue Brown departed this life on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 74. Life: Born Jan....
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN