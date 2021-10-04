Home Obituaries Obituary: Mike Wilson, 65
- Advertisement -
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Mike Wilson, 65

By Independent Herald

Lt. Mike “Hammer” Wilson, of Oneida, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 65.

Life: Born in Oneida on July 12, 1956, Mike was the son of Raymond and Louise Wilson.

Preceded in death: Mike was preceded in death by his father, by his grandparents, by his sister, Sheila Duncan, and by his nephew, Christopher Duncan.

Survivors: Mike is survived by,
• Fiance, Jennifer Stephens;
• Mother, Louise Wilson;
• Sister, Kathy Morrow;
• Brothers, Rick Wilson and Keith Wilson;
• Sons, Jason Wilson and wife Jamie, Timothy Wilson and wife Regina, and Kristopher Wilson;
• Stepdaughter, Sarah Daugherty;
• Grandkids, Morgan Breazeale and husband Travis, MaKenzie Wilson, Dalton Wilson, Kristohper Thomason, Matthew Thomason, and Devon Sexton and husband Brian;
• Great-grandkids, Brentley Breazeale, Beaux Breazeale, Braylee Sexton, Allie Sexton, Raelynn Sexton and Jameson Sexton;
• Several nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Wilson family on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 from 1 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Carlie Duncan officiating. Committal service will follow in the Sexton Cemetery in Oneida. Pallbearers will be Brian Wilson, Jeremy Morrow, Dustin Lloyd, Isaac Manis, Jonathan Wilson, Kevin Stephens, Jamie Sexton and Randall Duncan.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Obituaries

Obituary: Al Phillips, 65

Independent Herald - 0
Al Vernon Phillips departed this life on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 65. Life: Born on...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Wilma J. Bertram, 81

Independent Herald - 0
Wilma J. Bertram departed this life on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tenn. She was 81. Life: Born Sept....
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Diane Brown, 74

Independent Herald - 0
Diane Sue Brown departed this life on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 74. Life: Born Jan....
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Brandon Mark West, 47

Independent Herald - 0
Brandon Mark West departed this life on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 47. Life: Born in...
Read more

Related Stories

Obituaries

Obituary: Al Phillips, 65

Independent Herald - 0
Al Vernon Phillips departed this life on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 65. Life: Born on...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Wilma J. Bertram, 81

Independent Herald - 0
Wilma J. Bertram departed this life on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tenn. She was 81. Life: Born Sept....
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Diane Brown, 74

Independent Herald - 0
Diane Sue Brown departed this life on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 74. Life: Born Jan....
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Brandon Mark West, 47

Independent Herald - 0
Brandon Mark West departed this life on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 47. Life: Born in...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Tony Chambers, 56

Independent Herald - 0
James Anthony “Tony” Chambers, of Sidney, Oh., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at OSU Medical Center in Columbus, Oh. with his loved...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Soccer: Oneida defeats Rockwood, 3-0, to wrap up second place in district play

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Oneida wrapped up second place in District 3-A with a 3-0 win over Rockwood at Jane Terry Hoffman Field Thursday evening. One night before the...
Read more

Services to be held Tuesday for U.S.S. Tennessee museum founder

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The man responsible for one of the most innovative museums in America has died. Paul E. Dawson, the founder and curator of the U.S.S. Tennessee...
Read more

Pulled pork: So easy and so cheap!

Opinion Ben Garrett - 0
When summer begins to transition to fall and that chill shows up in the air for the first time, I think of pulled pork....
Read more

Latest News

Obituary: Al Phillips, 65

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Al Vernon Phillips departed this life on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 65. Life: Born on...
Read more

Obituary: Wilma J. Bertram, 81

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Wilma J. Bertram departed this life on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tenn. She was 81. Life: Born Sept....
Read more

Obituary: Diane Brown, 74

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Diane Sue Brown departed this life on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 74. Life: Born Jan....
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN