Obituary: Mike Wilson, 65

Lt. Mike “Hammer” Wilson, of Oneida, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 65.

Life: Born in Oneida on July 12, 1956, Mike was the son of Raymond and Louise Wilson.

Preceded in death: Mike was preceded in death by his father, by his grandparents, by his sister, Sheila Duncan, and by his nephew, Christopher Duncan.

Survivors: Mike is survived by,

• Fiance, Jennifer Stephens;

• Mother, Louise Wilson;

• Sister, Kathy Morrow;

• Brothers, Rick Wilson and Keith Wilson;

• Sons, Jason Wilson and wife Jamie, Timothy Wilson and wife Regina, and Kristopher Wilson;

• Stepdaughter, Sarah Daugherty;

• Grandkids, Morgan Breazeale and husband Travis, MaKenzie Wilson, Dalton Wilson, Kristohper Thomason, Matthew Thomason, and Devon Sexton and husband Brian;

• Great-grandkids, Brentley Breazeale, Beaux Breazeale, Braylee Sexton, Allie Sexton, Raelynn Sexton and Jameson Sexton;

• Several nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Wilson family on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 from 1 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Carlie Duncan officiating. Committal service will follow in the Sexton Cemetery in Oneida. Pallbearers will be Brian Wilson, Jeremy Morrow, Dustin Lloyd, Isaac Manis, Jonathan Wilson, Kevin Stephens, Jamie Sexton and Randall Duncan.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.