Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Jerry Birchfield, 71

By Independent Herald

Jerry L. Birchfield, of Huntsville, passed away on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 at Tennova Healthcare in LaFollette, Tenn. He was 71.

Life: Born in Scott County on Sept. 19, 1950, Jerry was the son of the late Hugh B. and Hattie Mae Hill Birchfield. He was a graduate of Scott High School. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Huntsville. He retired from Hartco/Armstrong where he was employed for nearly 48 years. He loved going flea marketing and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Brummett; by brothers Tom, Thurston, Carl and Jeffery Birchfield; by infant grandson Keelyn Hugh Birchfield; and by the mother of his children, Linda Barnes Sexton.

Survivors: Jerry is survived by,
• Daughter, Michelle Birchfield and Denny Newport of Huntsville;
• Son, Chad Birchfield and Laura Jo Vanover of Helenwood;
• Sisters, Judy Birchfield and husband Mark of Richmond, Va., and June Nicdao and husband Audie of Rockvale, Tenn.;
• Brothers, Homer Birchfield of Oneida and Fred Birchfield and wife Charlene of Sunbright;
• 6 grandchildren, Chase Blevins of Huntsville, Dakota Blevins and Kelsey Lynn of Flint, Mich., Taylor Birchfield and fiance Adam Davis of Huntsville, Madison Birchfield of Huntsville, and Holden Birchfield and Brystol Birchfield of Helenwood;
• 5 great-grandchildren, Amaria Blevins and Aubrey Blevins of Huntsville, and Daxton, Tymber and Archer Blevins of Flint, Mich.;
• And many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Birchfield family on Friday, Oct. 1 from 12 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Carlie Duncan officiating. Committal service will follow in the Foster Crossroads Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Homer Birchfield, Audie Nicdao, Chase Blevins, Dakota Blevins, Denny Newport and Adam Davis.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

