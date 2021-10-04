Obituary: Diane Brown, 74

Diane Sue Brown departed this life on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 74.

Life: Born Jan. 7, 1947 in Oneida, Diane was the daughter of the late Herman and Betty Childers King. She was a member of Christian Sunlife Church.

Preceded in death: Diane was preceded in death by her parents, several aunts and uncles and by her brother-in-law, Dana Phillips.

Survivors: Diane is survived by,

• Husband, Steve Brown;

• Children, Tonya King and husband Joe, Jeremy Brown and husband Jay McDonald, and Jamie Brown;

• Grandchildren, Tosha Cross, Jordan Barbee and wife Adrian, and Josh Barbee and wife Jessica;

• Great-grandchildren, Jaycee Shepard, Nixon and Maddox Lay, Layne Barbee, Clay Barbee and Makenna Barbee;

• Siblings, Marilyn Phillips, Dennis King and wife Micki, and Greg King and wife Vita;

• Special nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles and many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Brown family on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 from 1 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home of Oneida, with Bro. Landon Sexton and Bro. Terry Evanswood officiating. Music will be provided by Sandra Sproles, Kristi Russ and Daniel Murley. Burial will follow in the New Light Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Brown, Jamie Brown, Joe King, Jordan Barbee, Josh Barbee, Nick Phillips, Lee King, Nixon Lay and Maddox Lay.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Oneida.