Home Obituaries Obituary: David Slaven, 65
- Advertisement -
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: David Slaven, 65

By Independent Herald

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Obituaries

Obituary: Al Phillips, 65

Independent Herald - 0
Al Vernon Phillips departed this life on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 65. Life: Born on...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Wilma J. Bertram, 81

Independent Herald - 0
Wilma J. Bertram departed this life on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tenn. She was 81. Life: Born Sept....
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Diane Brown, 74

Independent Herald - 0
Diane Sue Brown departed this life on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 74. Life: Born Jan....
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Brandon Mark West, 47

Independent Herald - 0
Brandon Mark West departed this life on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 47. Life: Born in...
Read more

Related Stories

Obituaries

Obituary: Al Phillips, 65

Independent Herald - 0
Al Vernon Phillips departed this life on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 65. Life: Born on...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Wilma J. Bertram, 81

Independent Herald - 0
Wilma J. Bertram departed this life on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tenn. She was 81. Life: Born Sept....
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Diane Brown, 74

Independent Herald - 0
Diane Sue Brown departed this life on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 74. Life: Born Jan....
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Brandon Mark West, 47

Independent Herald - 0
Brandon Mark West departed this life on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 47. Life: Born in...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Mike Wilson, 65

Independent Herald - 0
Lt. Mike “Hammer” Wilson, of Oneida, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 65. Life:...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Faces of Hope: But God Ministries celebrates recovery

Local News Ben Garrett - 0
There was testimony. There were tears. There were plenty of amens, applause and hugs. That was the scene at Scott County’s first-ever Recovery Fest at...
Read more

Eye to the Sky: A wet fall break takes shape

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
October is the driest month of the year in this part of the world, but it's not going to start off that way. The first...
Read more

Scott County’s covid cases are in decline

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The number of active coronavirus cases in Scott County dropped by one-third from Sept. 20 to Sept. 27, according to data from the TN...
Read more

Latest News

Obituary: Al Phillips, 65

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Al Vernon Phillips departed this life on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 65. Life: Born on...
Read more

Obituary: Wilma J. Bertram, 81

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Wilma J. Bertram departed this life on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tenn. She was 81. Life: Born Sept....
Read more

Obituary: Diane Brown, 74

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Diane Sue Brown departed this life on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 74. Life: Born Jan....
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN