Updated:

Obituary: Brandon Mark West, 47

By Independent Herald

Brandon Mark West departed this life on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 47.

Life: Born in Scott County on Aug. 24, 1974, Brandon was the son of Mark West and Sherrie Reed Henson.

Preceded in death: Brandon was preceded in death by his sister, Keisha Lynn West; by aunts Sue Goss, Genevieve West, Bonnie West, and Karen “Peaches” Terry; by uncles Chuck West, James H. Hughett, Michael Hughett and Paul David Hughett; by grandparents Clell and Edna West, Onvie Lawson, Pauline Reed and Warren Reed; and by cousins Lisa Martin, Scott Martin, Troy West, Misty West STrunk and Travis Kasmiersky.

Survivors: Brandon is survived by,
• Daughters, Deven McCartt and husband Andrew, Darcy West, Alyssa and Zoe West;
• Son, Reason West;
• Mother, Sherrie Henson and husband Mark;
• Stepmother, Tena West;
• Sister, Lacey Henson;
• Brothers, Kayne and Kade West;
• Aunt, Peggy Silvers;
• Uncle, Larry Hughett;
• Grandsons, Woodrow and Stetson McCartt;
• Special grandmother, Edith Lawson;
• Special nephew, Jamison Henson;
• Fiance, Angie Strunk and her children, Samantha Myer and husband Colin, and Zachary Strunk;
• Granddaughter, Hunter Myer;
• Many other nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Services: Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville with Bro. David Barnhouse officiating. Music will be provided by Brenda West. Graveside services will be in the Daniel Memorial Gardens on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. Pallbearers will be Chad West, Nathan Krahn, John Terry, Jamie Reagan, Sydney Hammock and Jamison Henson. Honorary pallbearer is Zachary Strunk.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Huntsville.

Independent Herald
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

