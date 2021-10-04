Home Obituaries Obituary: Al Phillips, 65
- Advertisement -
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Al Phillips, 65

By Independent Herald

Al Vernon Phillips departed this life on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 65.

Life: Born on July 7, 1956 in Scott County, Al was the son of the late A.V. and Cloreda West Phillips. He was a member of the White Rock Baptist Church in Huntsville. He was a longtime employee of the Scott County Ambulance Service and Scott County Hospital before his retirement.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Al was preceded in death by his sister, Vivian Phillips Sexton, by his father- and mother-in-law, William Donald and Helen Lorene Smithers, by sister-in-law, Tina Smithers, and by niece, Brandi Smithers.

Survivors: Al is survived by,
• Loving wife of 29 years, Carolyn Smithers Phillips;
• Children, Tonya Jeffers, Crystal Hall, William Phillips and wife Sarah, Timmy Phillips and wife Stacia, Angel Duncan and husband TJ, Jestine Phillips and Ashley Phillips;
• 11 grandchildren;
• 3 great-grandchildren;
• Brother, George Harold Sexton and wife Ruth;
• Sister-in-law, Debbie Harness;
• Brother-in-law, Wade Smithers.

Services: Friends may visit with the Phillips family on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 from 11 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville with Bro. Jim West and Ashley Ellis officiating. Music will be provided by Witness of Jesus, Daniel Murley and Sandra Sproles. Pallbearers will be Chris Phillips, Tim Phillips, Matt Sexton, Charlie King, Colby Sexton, Jaden Luckadoo, Randy Byrge and James Byrge.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Huntsville.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Obituaries

Obituary: Al Phillips, 65

Independent Herald - 0
Al Vernon Phillips departed this life on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 65. Life: Born on...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Wilma J. Bertram, 81

Independent Herald - 0
Wilma J. Bertram departed this life on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tenn. She was 81. Life: Born Sept....
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Diane Brown, 74

Independent Herald - 0
Diane Sue Brown departed this life on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 74. Life: Born Jan....
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Brandon Mark West, 47

Independent Herald - 0
Brandon Mark West departed this life on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 47. Life: Born in...
Read more

Related Stories

Obituaries

Obituary: Wilma J. Bertram, 81

Independent Herald - 0
Wilma J. Bertram departed this life on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tenn. She was 81. Life: Born Sept....
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Diane Brown, 74

Independent Herald - 0
Diane Sue Brown departed this life on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 74. Life: Born Jan....
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Brandon Mark West, 47

Independent Herald - 0
Brandon Mark West departed this life on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 47. Life: Born in...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Mike Wilson, 65

Independent Herald - 0
Lt. Mike “Hammer” Wilson, of Oneida, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 65. Life:...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Tony Chambers, 56

Independent Herald - 0
James Anthony “Tony” Chambers, of Sidney, Oh., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at OSU Medical Center in Columbus, Oh. with his loved...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Eye to the Sky: Put up the pumpkin spice, break out the flip-flops

Eye to the Sky Independent Herald - 0
If you like crisp fall weather, with frost on the pumpkins and sweater weather while leaves are still clinging to the trees, you're likely...
Read more

Obituary: Jason Bowling, 45

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Jason “Catman” Edward Bowling, of Robbins, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 at the Lake Cumberland Medical Center in Somerset, Ky. He was...
Read more

Cross Country: York’s Beaty, McCreary’s Baird win annual Magyar run

Sports Independent Herald - 0
York Institute’s Kaitlin Beaty and McCreary Central’s Kaleb Baird took the top spots at the annual Richard Magyar Memorial Run at Oneida City Park...
Read more

Latest News

Obituary: Al Phillips, 65

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Al Vernon Phillips departed this life on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 65. Life: Born on...
Read more

Obituary: Wilma J. Bertram, 81

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Wilma J. Bertram departed this life on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tenn. She was 81. Life: Born Sept....
Read more

Obituary: Diane Brown, 74

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Diane Sue Brown departed this life on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. She was 74. Life: Born Jan....
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN