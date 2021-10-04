Obituary: Al Phillips, 65

Al Vernon Phillips departed this life on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 65.

Life: Born on July 7, 1956 in Scott County, Al was the son of the late A.V. and Cloreda West Phillips. He was a member of the White Rock Baptist Church in Huntsville. He was a longtime employee of the Scott County Ambulance Service and Scott County Hospital before his retirement.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Al was preceded in death by his sister, Vivian Phillips Sexton, by his father- and mother-in-law, William Donald and Helen Lorene Smithers, by sister-in-law, Tina Smithers, and by niece, Brandi Smithers.

Survivors: Al is survived by,

• Loving wife of 29 years, Carolyn Smithers Phillips;

• Children, Tonya Jeffers, Crystal Hall, William Phillips and wife Sarah, Timmy Phillips and wife Stacia, Angel Duncan and husband TJ, Jestine Phillips and Ashley Phillips;

• 11 grandchildren;

• 3 great-grandchildren;

• Brother, George Harold Sexton and wife Ruth;

• Sister-in-law, Debbie Harness;

• Brother-in-law, Wade Smithers.

Services: Friends may visit with the Phillips family on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 from 11 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville with Bro. Jim West and Ashley Ellis officiating. Music will be provided by Witness of Jesus, Daniel Murley and Sandra Sproles. Pallbearers will be Chris Phillips, Tim Phillips, Matt Sexton, Charlie King, Colby Sexton, Jaden Luckadoo, Randy Byrge and James Byrge.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Huntsville.