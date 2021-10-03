Matthews is homecoming queen at Oneida

Oneida High School senior Sophia Matthews was crowned the school’s football queen during a ceremony at halftime of Friday’s game against Rockwood at Jim May Stadium.

Matthews accepted the crown from reigning queen Drew West, and was crowned by her escort, Noah James.

Oneida’s homecoming was originally scheduled for earlier in the season, against Oliver Springs. However, that game was canceled, due to covid.

- Advertisement -

Matthews, the daughter of Mark and Jamie Matthews of Oneida, followed in her mother’s footsteps by being selected homecoming queen by her fellow OHS students. Jamie Matthews was also a homecoming queen at Oneida during her days as a student at the school.

Following is the rest of the homecoming court: