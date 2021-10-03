- Advertisement -
Oneida senior Sophia Matthews is crowned homecoming queen by her escort, Noah James, during a ceremony at halftime of a game against Rockwood at Jim May Stadium on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 | Sarah Dunlap/IH
Updated:

Matthews is homecoming queen at Oneida

By Independent Herald

Oneida High School senior Sophia Matthews was crowned the school’s football queen during a ceremony at halftime of Friday’s game against Rockwood at Jim May Stadium.

Matthews accepted the crown from reigning queen Drew West, and was crowned by her escort, Noah James.

Oneida’s homecoming was originally scheduled for earlier in the season, against Oliver Springs. However, that game was canceled, due to covid.

Oneida homecoming queen Sophia Matthews is pictured with her escort, Noah James | Sarah Dunlap/IH

Matthews, the daughter of Mark and Jamie Matthews of Oneida, followed in her mother’s footsteps by being selected homecoming queen by her fellow OHS students. Jamie Matthews was also a homecoming queen at Oneida during her days as a student at the school.

Following is the rest of the homecoming court:

Senior candidate Piper Hill, escorted by Wyatt Seabolt | Sarah Dunlap/IH

Junior candidate Jade Foster is pictured with her escort, John Jeffers | Sarah Dunlap/IH

Junior candidate Hope Rushing is pictured with her escort, Eli Thompson | Sarah Dunlap/IH

Sophomore candidate Jaqueline Jeffers is pictured with her escort, Aaron Lee | Sarah Dunlap/IH

Sophomore candidate Sydney Claiborne is pictured with her escort, Dominique Valdez | Sarah Dunlap/IH

Freshman candidate Lexi Buttram is pictured with her escort, Cooper West | Sarah Dunlap/IH

Freshman candidate Abby Crabtree is pictured with her escort, Jaden Stanley | Sarah Dunlap/IH

Reigning queen Drew West is pictured with her escort, brother Brock West | Sarah Dunlap/IH

Flower girl Jansen Marlow is pictured with her escort, Brenton Smith | Sarah Dunlap/IH

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Matthews is homecoming queen at Oneida

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

