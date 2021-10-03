- Advertisement -
Home Sports Oneida Football: Oneida falls to Rockwood in key region game
Rylin Duncan dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter of Oneida's 24-13 loss to Rockwood at Jim May Stadium on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 | Sarah Dunlap/IH
SportsOneida
Updated:

Football: Oneida falls to Rockwood in key region game

By Independent Herald

It would have been difficult to have envisioned a more difficult start than the one Oneida experienced against Rockwood at Jim May Stadium Friday night.

After Tiger receiver Jaiden Hannibal slipped a tackle to turn a third-and-long into a 66-yard touchdown on the third play of the game, Dom Moran turned an Oneida pass into a 66-yard pick-six, and Rockwood led 14-0 on two explosive plays.

The game was played evenly the rest of the way, but Rockwood used the big start to prevail, 24-13, in a game that will likely earn the Tigers a home playoff game in November.

“That’s what they can do to you,” Oneida coach Jimmy May said after the game. “They can big-play you. We didn’t make a tackle over there (on the game-opening touchdown catch), and we missed another one going down the sideline. If you don’t make the tackle on the edge, they’re basically to the goal line.”

- Advertisement -

Oneida struck back quickly before the first quarter had ended, with Rylin Duncan scoring on a 3-yard run, but could not get on the board again until the waning stages of the contest, when Caden Rector found his favorite target, McLorne Love, in the end zone on a 12-yard touchdown pass.

In between, Rockwood scored on a 34-yard field goal late in the first half, and added a 38-yard touchdown run by Dakota Waldo in the third quarter.

Rector completed 11 of 21 passes for 79 yards, while Duncan rushed for 92 yards on 13 carries. TJ Meredith added 53 yards on nine carries.

Rockwood’s backup quarterback, Xadrian Fickey, had a difficult night throwing the ball. After his first pass went for a 66-yard touchdown, he completed only two of 11 passes for 44 yards. But he didn’t need to complete many passes, as the Tigers rushed for 213 yards and averaged over six yards per carry. Waldo finished with 114 of those yards on just 12 carries. Gerald Hannibal added 60 yards on six attempts.

Both teams had chances. Oneida pushed the ball inside the Monterey 10-yard-line in the fourth quarter, but fumbled the ball at the 7-yard-line for what was the fourth turnover of the night.

But Rockwood had a penalty end a touchdown threat late in the first half before settling for a field goal, and had another scoring threat thwarted when Meredith stripped the ball and Landon Limburg recovered inside the red zone in the third quarter.

Key Stat: Turnovers and penalties have been a major burr under the saddle for Oneida this season, and were again against Rockwood. The Indians turned the ball over four times, and had eight penalties for 75 yards, with all of the penalties coming in the second half.

“We work on that (turnovers) all the time, but it seems like it’s our Achilles heel right now,” May said. “We were our own worst enemy tonight at certain times. We made some plays, but we kept getting penalties. We make a first down, and now all of a sudden it’s 1st and 25. Playing behind the chains is hard for us.”

Main Takeaway: Friday’s game likely had a home playoff berth riding on the line. The Indians still control their own destiny for a home playoff game, but will need to win out in order to secure that. If Oneida falls to Monterey on Oct. 15, the Indians will drop to third place in Region 2-2A and travel in the opening round of the playoffs, likely to Hampton.

Quotable: “The season’s not lost. We just have to keep playing. We got beat tonight by a team that was better than us. I told the kids, it’s all about us and it’s about what we can do. We have to take care of what we can do. We just have to come out and get ready for Monterey and start there.” — May, referring to the Indians’ ability to create a three-way tie atop the region standings by defeating the Wildcats on Oct. 15.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Local News

Matthews is homecoming queen at Oneida

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida High School senior Sophia Matthews was crowned the school's football queen during a ceremony at halftime of Friday's game against Rockwood at Jim...
Read more
Local News

Butts crowned homecoming queen at Scott High

Independent Herald - 0
Scott High junior Kaitlyn Butts was named football homecoming queen after a vote of the school's student body Friday morning. Butts was crowned during...
Read more
Scott

Football: Despite out-scoring Gibbs in the second half, Scott falls 49-19

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — You might say it was the tale of two halves, plus or minus a couple of minutes. After falling behind 41-0 amid a...
Read more
Oneida

Football: Oneida falls to Rockwood in key region game

Independent Herald - 0
It would have been difficult to have envisioned a more difficult start than the one Oneida experienced against Rockwood at Jim May Stadium Friday...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Related Stories

Scott

Football: Despite out-scoring Gibbs in the second half, Scott falls 49-19

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — You might say it was the tale of two halves, plus or minus a couple of minutes. After falling behind 41-0 amid a...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Douglas scores four as Oneida blanks Campbell County

Independent Herald - 0
LAFOLLETTE — Oneida continued to play well on Saturday, hitting the road for a non-district match and defeating Campbell County, 6-0. The Lady Indians played balanced...
Read more
Sports

Cross Country: York’s Beaty, McCreary’s Baird win annual Magyar run

Independent Herald - 0
York Institute’s Kaitlin Beaty and McCreary Central’s Kaleb Baird took the top spots at the annual Richard Magyar Memorial Run at Oneida City Park...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida defeats Rockwood, 3-0, to wrap up second place in district play

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida wrapped up second place in District 3-A with a 3-0 win over Rockwood at Jane Terry Hoffman Field Thursday evening. One night before the...
Read more
Oneida

Football: Oneida’s defense dominates at Northview Academy

Independent Herald - 0
SEVIERVILLE — Dominant defense. That is the easiest way to sum up Oneida’s 19-0 win at Northview Academy on Friday night. In earning their second shutout...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Cross Country: York’s Beaty, McCreary’s Baird win annual Magyar run

Sports Independent Herald - 0
York Institute’s Kaitlin Beaty and McCreary Central’s Kaleb Baird took the top spots at the annual Richard Magyar Memorial Run at Oneida City Park...
Read more

Obituary: Gina Silcox, 62

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Gina L. Silcox went home to be with her Savior on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. She was 62. Life: Born on Sept. 7, 1959 in...
Read more

Pulled pork: So easy and so cheap!

Opinion Ben Garrett - 0
When summer begins to transition to fall and that chill shows up in the air for the first time, I think of pulled pork....
Read more

Latest News

Matthews is homecoming queen at Oneida

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Oneida High School senior Sophia Matthews was crowned the school's football queen during a ceremony at halftime of Friday's game against Rockwood at Jim...
Read more

Butts crowned homecoming queen at Scott High

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Scott High junior Kaitlyn Butts was named football homecoming queen after a vote of the school's student body Friday morning. Butts was crowned during...
Read more

Football: Despite out-scoring Gibbs in the second half, Scott falls 49-19

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — You might say it was the tale of two halves, plus or minus a couple of minutes. After falling behind 41-0 amid a...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN