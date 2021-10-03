Butts crowned homecoming queen at Scott High

Scott High junior Kaitlyn Butts was named football homecoming queen after a vote of the school’s student body Friday morning. Butts was crowned during a ceremony at Highlander Stadium during halftime of Friday night’s game against Gibbs.

Crowning Butts was her sister, 2021 Scott High graduate Julia Butts. She was the reigning football homecoming queen.

Kaitlyn Butts was escorted by Grey Todd.

The Butts sisters are the daughters of Jack and Beth Butts of Huntsville.

Crowned princess was sophomore Rachel Garrett. She is the daughter of Ben and Melanie Garrett of Oneida. She was escorted by her brother, Toby Garrett.

At Scott High, homecoming queens are named from the junior and senior classes, while homecoming princesses are named from the freshman and sophomore classes.

Following is the rest of the Scott High football homecoming court: