Kaitlyn Butts, a junior at Scott High, is crowned homecoming queen by her sister, Julia Butts, the reigning football homecoming queen, during a ceremony at halftime of a game against Gibbs on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The girls are the daughters of Jack and Beth Butts of Huntsville | LeEtta Boyatt/IH
Updated:

Butts crowned homecoming queen at Scott High

Rachel Garrett crowned homecoming princess

By Independent Herald

Scott High junior Kaitlyn Butts was named football homecoming queen after a vote of the school’s student body Friday morning. Butts was crowned during a ceremony at Highlander Stadium during halftime of Friday night’s game against Gibbs.

Crowning Butts was her sister, 2021 Scott High graduate Julia Butts. She was the reigning football homecoming queen.

Kaitlyn Butts was escorted by Grey Todd.

Scott High homecoming queen Kaitlyn Butts is pictured with her escort, Grey Todd | LeEtta Boyatt/IH

The Butts sisters are the daughters of Jack and Beth Butts of Huntsville.

Crowned princess was sophomore Rachel Garrett. She is the daughter of Ben and Melanie Garrett of Oneida. She was escorted by her brother, Toby Garrett.

Scott High homecoming princess Rachel Garrett is pictured with her escort, Toby Garrett | LeEtta Boyatt/IH

At Scott High, homecoming queens are named from the junior and senior classes, while homecoming princesses are named from the freshman and sophomore classes.

Following is the rest of the Scott High football homecoming court:

Senior candidate Gracie King is pictured with her escort, Josiah Fladie | LeEtta Boyatt/IH

Senior candidate Reisha Boatwright is pictured with her escort, Landon Rogers | LeEtta Boyatt/IH

Sophomore candidate Abby Hill is pictured with her escort, Zane Lowe | LeEtta Boyatt/IH

Freshman candidate Macy Douglas is pictured with her escort, Isaiah Cox | LeEtta Boyatt/IH

Freshman candidate Alyssa Burke is pictured with her escort, Elliot Phillips | LeEtta Boyatt/IH

Reigning queen Julia Butts is pictured with her escort, Trey Morrow | LeEtta Boyatt/IH

Reigning princess Zoey Terry is pictured with her escort, Luke Terry | LeEtta Boyatt/IH

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
