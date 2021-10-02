Soccer: Douglas scores four as Oneida blanks Campbell County

LAFOLLETTE — Oneida continued to play well on Saturday, hitting the road for a non-district match and defeating Campbell County, 6-0.

The Lady Indians played balanced soccer, scoring three goals in each half to earn the road win.

Aliyah Douglas had four goals in the win, giving her nine for the week. She scored all three of the Lady Indians’ first half goals, getting two off assists from Jillian Cross, then driving one past an out-stepped Campbell County keeper to give Oneida a 3-0 halftime lead.

The second half saw Alexia Jones score from just outside the 18-yard box to push the lead to 4-0. Douglas scored her fourth off a cross from Caroline Keeton, before Kenlee Duncan scored on a long shot to cap Oneida’s scoring.

“The defense was pretty locked in again,” Oneida coach Phil Newport said. “We did not really suffer too much from the offense they were able to build. Ayla (Sims) and Karmyn (Krahn) pretty much ate up everything they sent at them.”

Newport said his team’s progression is evident.

“We are really starting to move better out of our formation,” he said. “We just are starting to get more composed and comfortable with our roles. We have had bits of good play all year long but the girls are beginning to rev things up on both ends at the same time, which is great timing.”

Oneida will host Scott High on Monday.