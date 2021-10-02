Clowers presented LEO certification by her father, former sheriff

Friday was a special day for Oneida Police Department’s newest certified law enforcement officer, Robyn Clowers. Upon graduating from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy, Clowers was presented her POST Commission certification by her father, former Scott County Sheriff Jim Carson.

Located in Nashville, the TLETA offers a 12-week training and accreditation program four times each year for new police officers.

“We could not be more proud of her for her accomplishments. We are thankful to have her on our team,” Oneida Police Department said in a statement.

In addition to former Sheriff Carson, Oneida Police Chief Darryl Laxton was on hand for Clowers’ graduation.

Carson served as Scott County’s sheriff from 1994 to 2006.