Soccer: Oneida defeats Rockwood, 3-0, to wrap up second place in district play

Oneida wrapped up second place in District 3-A with a 3-0 win over Rockwood at Jane Terry Hoffman Field Thursday evening.

One night before the football Indians are scheduled to face the Tigers on the gridiron for an important region showdown, the Lady Indians earned the right to host a first round postseason game by scoring three second half goals after the two teams were deadlocked in a scoreless tie for 40 minutes in the first half.

Alexea Jones scored twice early in the second half, then Caroline Keeton put an insurance goal on the board to make the score 3-0.

Oneida coach Phil Newport said the Tigers were determined and “laid the wood” to his team in the first half.

“They are much improved from a year ago,” he said. “We still controlled sections of the field and I was quite happy with my defense tonight. Everyone back there made plenty of plays to force balls out of harm.”

Newport credited his team’s tough early-season schedule for the quality of play late in the regular season campaign. The Lady Indians were coming off a 7-1 win over Scott High on Tuesday.

“Our schedule is paying dividends because the girls stayed with it in the second half and began to get deeper into the Rockwood defense,” he said.

Junior Aliyah Douglas did not score, after a five-goal night against the Lady Highlanders on Tuesday, but her presence was felt.

“She was really a problem on the right side as she challenged them pretty often,” Newport said.

“I could pass out individual praise all over because the kids played well even in the first half despite not scoring,” he added.

The Lady Indians will play at Campbell County on Saturday in a make-up game. They’re expected to be short-handed, but Newport said his team will be ready for the challenge.

“It will give us a chance to explore our depth some,” he said.