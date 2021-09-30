Cross Country: York’s Beaty, McCreary’s Baird win annual Magyar run

York Institute’s Kaitlin Beaty and McCreary Central’s Kaleb Baird took the top spots at the annual Richard Magyar Memorial Run at Oneida City Park Thursday afternoon.

Beaty, a senior, won with a time of 24:44, while Baird, a sophomore, won with a time of 17:51.

Scott High’s Jaden Mays recorded a Top 5 finish, with a time of 19:31, while Kamara Gardner finished just outside the Top 5 on the girls’ side, with a time of 29:20 and a sixth place finish.

Oneida’s top runners were Vega Rochat, finishing seventh with a time of 29:44, and Sam Bell, finishing 16th.

The finishing order on the boys’ side saw McCreary Central sweep the top three spots. Sophomore Riley Foster finished just one second behind Baird, while junior Christian Williams finished third with a time of 17:58. Those three were more than a minute ahead of the rest of the field.

J. Frank White Academy’s Jay Teague finished fourth, with a time of 19:12.

Scott High sophomore Dylan King just missed a Top 5 spot, finishing sixth with a time of 19:55.30. He had a razor-thin advantage over McCreary Central eighth grader Jackson Winburn, who finished three-tenths of a second behind him in eighth.

Scott High sophomore Haiden Blevins was ninth, with a time of 21:05.2, which was sixth-tenths of a second better than York sophomore Gage Campbell, who rounded out the Top 10.

York senior Konaniah Christman just missed the Top 10, finishing two-tenths of a second behind Campbell.

Scott High sophomore Cameron Parker finished 12th, with a time of 21:17, while the rest of the Top 15 included York sophomore Ronnie Winningham, and McCreary Central sophomores James Taylor and Cody Taylor.

Scott High sophomore Andy Blevins finished 20th, while freshman Aidan Roberts was right behind him in 21st. Scott High senior Kristian Obrusanszki finished 23rd, while Oneida sophomore Kaimon Sexton was 24th and Oneida senior Thomas Todd was 25th.

Scott High senior Macgyver Smith finished 28th, while sophomore Apollo Bruce finished 30th, Jon Daugherty finished 31st and Caleb Hamby finished 32nd.

On the girls’ side, McCreary Central sophomore Alyssa Tucker finished second, seven seconds behind Beaty. Her eighth grade teammates, Gabriella Valdez and Callista Shook, finished third and fourth, with times of 26:13 and 26:51. York’s Chloe York rounded out the Top 5, with a time of 28:42.

Behind Gardner and Rochat was McCreary Central sixth grader Bristol Broadfoot, with a time of 30:03. She was followed by York sophomore Rylee Pyle, who finished ninth with a time of 32:13. Rounding out the Top 10 was York sophomore Makayla Lamb, with a time of 32:27.

Oneida’s Caitlyn Chitwood finished 11th, while her teammate Shannon Baird finished 12th. Scott High’s Kaylin Shannon, Gracie Stephens and Bailee Sexton finished 13th through 15th.