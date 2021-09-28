Scott County’s covid cases are in decline

The number of active coronavirus cases in Scott County dropped by one-third from Sept. 20 to Sept. 27, according to data from the TN Dept. of Health.

The state health department reported 348 active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County for Sunday, down from 516 for the previous Sunday, which was a record high number of active cases.

And while there are likely more than 348 active cases currently in Scott County — as the Independent Herald has previously reported, the Dept. of Health’s new method is to retroactively add cases to each county’s total — the 32% decrease in the number of active cases from Sept. 20 to Sept. 27 is the largest week-over-week decline in active cases since the current surge of Covid-19 began.

The Dept. of Health reported 172 new cases of Covid-19 in Scott County for the week, down from 232 for the previous week, and 329 the week before that.

The latest numbers are a continuation of evidence that the latest surge of the virus has peaked, and that the virus is now in decline.

Testing positivity for the week dropped well below 10%, to 8.2%, the lowest testing positivity rate for a full week since the latest surge of the virus began.

At least six Scott Countians have died of covid during the latest surge of the virus, and at least nine people have been hospitalized. Overall, there have been 54 deaths and 81 hospitalizations linked to Covid-19 in Scott County.

Statewide, hospitalizations have sharply declined. As of Sunday, there were just over 2,700 people hospitalized with covid in Tennessee. That’s down sharply from the peak of more than 3,700 people hospitalized just two weeks ago.

In the East Tennessee region of Knoxville and surrounding areas, including Scott County, there were 539 people hospitalized with covid as of Saturday. That’s down from a peak of 757 people hospitalized just 15 days earlier.

The number of covid patients in ICUs at East Tennessee hospitals has dropped to 144, the lowest number in more than a month.

So what’s driving the decline? It appears that the delta variant — the mutation of the coronavirus that is believed to be responsible for most recent cases of the virus in Tennessee and across the nation — is following the same pattern here that it has followed in other nations where it first emerged. That is to say, cases steadily climb for several weeks, then peak and begin to drop quickly, for reasons scientists do not fully understand.

Although there’s no way to say whether the current trend of declining cases will continue, most infectious diseases experts are increasingly optimistic that it will. The Covid-19 Scenario Modeling Hub, a project of some of America’s top universities, now projects that covid cases will drop significantly throughout the winter months and into next spring. That assumes that another highly-contagious variant of the virus does not emerge.

Unfortunately, the impact of the latest surge of the virus is still being realized, even as the surge itself drops off. The TN Dept. of Health reported over 100 new deaths linked to coronavirus on Monday, as the total number of Tennesseans now dead of Covid-19 topped 15,000.

Back at home in Scott County, meanwhile, a different sort of milestone lurks. It’s likely that, on Tuesday, the Dept. of Health will report the 1,000th case of covid among school-aged children in Scott County. That number stood at 999 on Monday.

However, only 42 cases of covid were reported among school-aged children for the week ending Monday, down from 76 the previous week, and 79 the week before that.

Overall, school-aged children made up 24% of new cases of covid in Scott County for the week ending Monday, down from 33% for the previous week.

Only 12 cases of covid were reported in school-aged children for the last four days as of Monday.

The decline in cases of the virus among school-aged children in Scott County comes as many students who have been virtual return to the classroom. Huntsville Elementary and Huntsville Middle School students returned to class on Monday. Grades 4-8 at Winfield remained virtual this week, while 1st grade at Burchfield went to a virtual schedule for the first three days of the week.