Elgin man charged with theft of vehicle in Oneida

A 39-year-old Elgin man was arrested in Kentucky last week, following the alleged theft of a vehicle in Oneida and a pursuit across the state line.

Darrell Lynn Harness, 39, was arrested following the alleged theft of a 2009 Chevy Impala from a business on Industrial Lane in Oneida.

According to an affidavit filed by Oneida Police Department, a witness told police that Harness had wandered around the business until she stopped him and he told her that he had been sent to clean the bathrooms. The witness phoned her boss, who said no one had been contracted to clean inside the business, and asked her to remove Harness from the premises.

As two employees escorted Harness out of the building, he allegedly ran out a side door, jumped into the Impala that was parked outside, and fled the area.

Harness allegedly drove north on Alberta Street at a high rate of speed, nearly hitting other motorists head-on. He was located a short time later in Pine Knot, Ky., where a pursuit ensued. He was apprehended and faces several charges in McCreary County, as well as felony theft in Oneida.

Among other arrests made by OPD last week:

• A transient man who reportedly wanted to go to jail got his wish Friday morning after being charged with disorderly conduct. According to a warrant filed by OPD Sgt. David Lee Stephens, the man — identified as Billy K. Frye, 34 — was standing in the driveway of a Lloyd Street residence shortly after midnight, yelling for help. When police arrived on scene, they could allegedly hear Frye yelling for police from 100 yards away. Frye allegedly told them that he was yelling because he wanted to go to jail.

• Teddy Scott Norris, 48, of Oneida, was charged with misdemeanor vandalism on Wednesday, Sept. 22, after allegedly trespassing around the ISG Insurance building on Alberta Street. According to a warrant by Officer Tony Jones, police were phoned after Norris was seen behind the building, and they advised him to leave the area. Later that morning, a witness came forward to report vandalism that he allegedly saw Norris committing. The witness told police that he saw Norris “violently kicking the air conditioner unit as if to damage it” before rummaging through a dumpster behind the insurance office.

• Beth Nicole Hamlin, 35, of Helenwood, was charged with driving on a revoked license on Wednesday, Sept. 22. According to Officer Tony Jones, he saw Hamlin driving on Alberta Street and knew she did not have a license. Allegedly, she put up her hand to shield her face in an effort to prevent Jones from recognizing her.